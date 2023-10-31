VOTE: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

It's time once again to vote for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. Polls are open through Noon on Thursday. Let's take a look at the nominees.

Dareon Mathis, Childress: Mathis ran for 234 yards and six touchdowns against Dimmitt.

Colton Mills, Dumas: Went 13-of-21 passing for 278 yards and three touchdowns to lead Dumas to an upset win over Canyon.

Cade Seaman, Friona: Had 10 tackles and an interception on defense with 138 yards and three touchdowns on offense.

Broxton Robinson, Panhandle: Went 12-of-15 for 318 yards and three touchdowns while running for another two scores.

Christian McGuire, Canyon: Ran for 243 yards and three touchdowns against Dumas.

Haiden Thompson, Miami: Thompson threw four touchdown passes, ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns, had 10 tackles and made four PATs while crossing the 10,000 offensive yard mark for his career.

Corey Stancell, Farwell: Stancell threw two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns and had a pick-six on defense.

Carson Tarver, Wellington: Tarver threw two touchdowns and ran for another two.

Dawson Jaco, Bushland: Threw for 336 yards and five scores while running for a sixth against Dalhart.

Camren Cavalier, Canadian: Five of his eight completions went for touchdowns while his lone rushing attempt was a 36-yard score.

More: Top volleyball performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

More: Top performers in football from last week in the Texas Panhandle

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Voting open for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week