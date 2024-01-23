VOTE: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

Time once again to vote for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until noon on Thursday. Here are this week's nominees.

Briggs Satterfield, Gruver basketball: Scored 22 points against Fritch and 11 against Sunray.

Hayden Alston, Texline basketball: Scored 27 points against Hartley.

Sebastian Brim, Amarillo High soccer: Scored six goals in three games.

Luis Castellon, Caprock soccer: Against Liberty, Castellon had the assist on the matches lone goal. Castellon had two assists and one goal against Denison.

Austin Adkins, Wheeler basketball: Scored 26 points against Memphis and 16 against Quanah.

Jose Silerio, Vega basketball: Scored 24 points against Bovina with 13 against Farwell.

Hunter Corman, Wildorado basketball: Corman scored 24 points against Texline and had 20 against Pringle-Morse.

Maddox Miller, Follett basketball: Scored 22 points against McLean.

Bryant Tarver, Wellington basketball: Scored 22 points against Quanah and 17 against Clarendon.

Jaime Martinez, Palo Duro soccer: Scored eight goals and had five assists last week.

