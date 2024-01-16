Advertisement

VOTE: Happy State Bank Female Athlete of the Week

Time once again to vote for Happy State Bank Female Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until Noon on Thursday. Here are this week's nominees:

Evelyn Rodriguez, Perryton soccer: Scored three goals against Plainview.

Jaylee Moss, Canyon basketball: Scored 21 points against Pampa.

Addison Bell, Stratford basketball: Scored 20 points against WT and 12 against Gruver.

Kennah Thomas, Randall basketball: Scored 22 points against Perryton and 10 against Hereford.

Kyndal McClain, Randall soccer: Against Chaparral, McClain had a goal and an assist. Against Gateway, McClain had one goal. Against Needville, McCalin had four goals.

Dehlilah Martin, Pringle-Morse basketball: Against Hartley, Martin had 15 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks and five steals. Against Texline, Martin had 18 points.

Berkley Moore, Clarendon basketball: Scored 20 points against Memphis.

Brooklyn Boyett, Bushland basketball: Boyett scored 12 points against Tulia and 34 against River Road.

Aletha Usanga, Boys Ranch basketball: Usanga had 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals against Bovina.

Audrey Threet, River Road basketball: Scored 23 points against Bushland.

