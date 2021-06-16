Vote for ‘Hail Murray’ play to win ESPY for best play of the year

The 43-yard touchdown pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to receiver DeAndre Hopkins to beat the Buffalo Bills has been honored on multiple occasions. It was named the NFL’s Clutch Play of the Year.

It is now up for a 2021 ESPY for Best Play of the year.

It is for fan vote up against the touchdown pass by Villanova QB Daniel Smith in their loss to Delaware in April.

Was there a better play in any sport last year? Cardinals fans shouldn’t think so.

For that reason, fans should vote early and as often as is possible to get that play an ESPY!

Vote here.

