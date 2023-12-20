Vote for the H.S. Athlete of the Week for December 9-18

FALL RIVER — Thirty-one athletes from the Fall River area have been selected to the Athlete of the Week ballot.

This poll is for performances from Dec. 9-18. Supporters of the schools — Atlantis Charter, Case, Diman, Durfee, Somerset Berkley and Westport — and student athletes can visit heraldnews.com to vote for the person of their choosing.

The poll includes ice hockey, track and field, swimming and wrestling. One male and female will be chosen.

Voting will conclude Dec. 24 with the winner announced on the next poll and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Don't wait, vote now and often for your favorite choice.

Herald News Player of the Week for Greater Fall River area schools

