Vote for the Gadsden area high school athlete of the week, for week ending Sept. 15

It's time to vote for the Gadsden Times area high school athlete of the week for Week 3 of the high school football season, ending on Sept. 15.

Sand Rock volleyball's Rylin St. Clair won the Sept. 8 voting with 53% of the vote to earn last week's honors.

There are once again six nominees, five from football and St. Clair's Sand Rock teammate Katelyn St. Clair. Jacob Cornejo highlighted area performances with 420 yards rushing, 13th-most in a single game in state history and two touchdowns in a win over Oneonta. Coosa Christian's Clete O'Bryant played in all three phrases with seven catches for 152 yards and two scores with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, adding 129 return yards and a punt return touchdown.

Gadsden City's Dre Kirkpatrick recorded two tackles for loss, a 69-yard kickoff return and a 40-yard rushing score. Guntersville's Julyon Jordan ran for 180 yards and three scores in his return from an offseason injury, while Southside's Mason Teague ran for four rushing touchdowns. Sand Rock volleyball's St. Clair had 93 kills and 38 digs during seven matches this week.

Athletes can be nominated for athlete of the week through top performers, email sports@gadsdentimes.com. Voting will last through Thursday at noon CT.

Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee County - 420 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Clete O'Bryant, Coosa Christian - 7 catches, 152 yards, 2 TDs; 10 tackles, fumble recovery; 129 return yards, punt return TD

Dre Kirkpatrick, Gadsden City - 4 tackles, 2 for a loss; 40 yard rush TD; 69 kickoff return TD

Julyon Jordan, Guntersville - 10 carries, 180 yards, 3 TDs

Mason Teague, Southside - four rushing touchdowns

Katelyn St. Clair, Sand Rock - 93 kills, 38 digs

