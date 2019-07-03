Vote for your favorite race at USA Today's 10Best.com
Everyone knows how thrilling a NASCAR race can be, but which race is the best?
USA Today’s 10Best.com wants to know. The website is asking fans to vote for their favorite race among all motorsports — which includes F1, IndyCar, endurance and NASCAR races. They’ve narrowed it down to 20 races, six of which are NASCAR races.
Among the NASCAR nominees:
Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway
Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen
STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Voting ends Monday, July 15 and the winner will be announced on 10Best.com on July 26.
Check out the current leaderboard — and start voting!