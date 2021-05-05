Vote for your favorite Green Bay Packers draft pick in 2021

The Green Bay Packers selected nine players over three days in the 2021 NFL draft.

The action began with cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round, continued with offensive lineman Josh Myers and receiver Amari Rodgers on Day 2, and finished with offensive lineman Royce Newman, defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and running back Kylin Hill on Day 3.

Which of the Packers picks was your favorite in the 2021 draft?

Vote below:

List