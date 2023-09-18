Vote: Fans choice Midseason Augusta-area high school football player of the year

We're five weeks into the high school football season in Augusta.

In addition to the household names, we've seen a handful of breakout stars make their presence known in just over a month since the season began. While there's still a lot of football left to play, who would be your midseason pick for Augusta-area player of the year? We've put together a poll to find out.

The nominees are listed below, and the poll will run through 9 p.m. Thursday. We'll post the results Friday morning.

Dynamic duo: See how these twin playmakers are taking Harlem football offense to new levels

'You have to adjust to your personnel': New-look Harlem football offense is working

Augusta high school football midseason player of the year nominees

QB Jim Franklin, Aquinas

QB Ethan Evangelista, Harlem

RB Jeanarion Kamga, Westside

ATH Jamere Roberts, Thomson

RB A’Merre Williams, Burke County

DE Justin Barnes, Lakeside

QB Wilson Donnelly, Augusta Christian

WR Vernon Guyton, Greenbrier

RB Rayshaun King, Evans

QB Amare Clark, Grovetown

RB Telly Johnson, Hephzibah

RB CJ Holmes, Laney

QB Brooks Dickinson, Richmond Academy

QB Carter Chavous, Augusta Prep

QB Caymon Edgar, Glenn Hills

RB Mike Doe, North Augusta

QB Levi Murphey, Westminster Schools of Augusta

QB Brandon Wallace, Cross Creek

DL Kareem McIlwain, Josey

More football:

Pressure cooker: Burke County football coach Franklin Stephens preaches performing under pressure

'We're so close': Greenbrier football coaches, players trust the process amid losing skid

What we know: An Augusta-area high school football program & coach have parted ways

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Vote for midseason Augusta high school football player of the year