Vote: Fans choice Midseason Augusta-area high school football player of the year
We're five weeks into the high school football season in Augusta.
In addition to the household names, we've seen a handful of breakout stars make their presence known in just over a month since the season began. While there's still a lot of football left to play, who would be your midseason pick for Augusta-area player of the year? We've put together a poll to find out.
The nominees are listed below, and the poll will run through 9 p.m. Thursday. We'll post the results Friday morning.
Dynamic duo: See how these twin playmakers are taking Harlem football offense to new levels
'You have to adjust to your personnel': New-look Harlem football offense is working
Augusta high school football midseason player of the year nominees
QB Jim Franklin, Aquinas
QB Ethan Evangelista, Harlem
RB Jeanarion Kamga, Westside
ATH Jamere Roberts, Thomson
RB A’Merre Williams, Burke County
DE Justin Barnes, Lakeside
QB Wilson Donnelly, Augusta Christian
WR Vernon Guyton, Greenbrier
RB Rayshaun King, Evans
QB Amare Clark, Grovetown
RB Telly Johnson, Hephzibah
RB CJ Holmes, Laney
QB Brooks Dickinson, Richmond Academy
QB Carter Chavous, Augusta Prep
QB Caymon Edgar, Glenn Hills
RB Mike Doe, North Augusta
QB Levi Murphey, Westminster Schools of Augusta
QB Brandon Wallace, Cross Creek
DL Kareem McIlwain, Josey
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Vote for midseason Augusta high school football player of the year