VOTE: Will the Falcons make the playoffs this season?

The Atlanta Falcons have four games left to claim a spot in the postseason. With a 6-7 record, the clearest path to the playoffs would be to win the division.

With a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, the Falcons would leapfrom the Buccaneers for first place due to having a better division record. Atlanta will then take on the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears before finishing the season against the New Orleans Saints.

Will the Falcons make the playoffs this season? Cast your vote in our latest fan poll below!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire