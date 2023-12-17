VOTE: Should the Falcons fire head coach Arthur Smith?

The Atlanta Falcons are now 6-8 after losing to the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 15. The NFC South title is still up for grabs, but the team’s playoff chances took a significant hit following Sunday’s 9-7 loss in Charlotte.

If head coach Arthur Smith thought his seat was hot before the game, Sunday’s loss to the previously one-win Panthers just adds more fuel to the fire. It was reported that the Falcons would likely keep Smith, barring a late-season collapse.

While we don’t yet know what Arthur Blank will do, we’re asking our readers to give their take on the situation. Should the Falcons fire head coach Arthur Smith?

