Vote! Decide this week's Marion County Athlete of the Week with 23 nominees to choose from

As the winter sports postseason rages on basketball takes center stage. District tournaments around central Florida pitted some of our best athletes against each other for the final time of the 2023-24 season.

Trinity Catholic, Dunnellon, and Forest girls basketball teams reeled in district championships. Vanguard and Forest will join the champions in the hunt for regional titles. With wrestling, soccer, and girls weightlifting on ice all 23 athlete of the week candidates are masters of the hardwood.

Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 2 p.m. Results post Friday morning.

Tatiana Matthews, Dunnellon, basketball

27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.5 steals, 2 blocks per game (2 games)

Princess Hardin, Dunnellon, basketball

17 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game (2 games)

Tony'ah Boggs, Dunnellon, basketball

10 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game (2 games)

Eli Nelson, Dunnellon, basketball

26 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 block

Kevin Shell, Lake Weir, basketball

11 points, 16 rebounds, 1 steal

Aaliyah Armbrister, Belleview, basketball

14 points, 13 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 4.5 steals, 3 blocks per game (2 games)

Briyanna Miles, Belleview, basketball

19.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals per game (2 games)

Demarcus McDaniel, Belleview, basketball

20 points

Ja'Niyah McCoy, Forest, basketball

19 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.3 steals per game (3 games)

Taleah Jones, Forest, basketball

11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2.7 steals per game (3 games)

Olivia Johns, Forest, basketball

11.5 points, 8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 2 blocks (2 games)

X'Zavion McCoy, Forest, basketball

23 points, regional tournament berth

Xavier Kirkpatrick, Forest, basketball

21 points, regional tournament berth

JD Jackson, North Marion, basketball

19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Coy Sizemore, North Marion, basketball

15 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

Aniyah Hope, Vanguard, basketball

4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 3.5 blocks per game (2 game)

Beau Suarez, Redeemer Christian, basketball

22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Bryce Dismile, St. John Lutheran, basketball

21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Tico Smith, Meadowbrook Academy, basketball

31 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

Gaige Daugherty, Meadowbrook Academy, basketball

19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals

Zach Ross, Meadowbrook Academy, basketball

8 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 steals

Danny Pascuma, FACA, basketball

16 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal per game (2 games)

Ta'Bryant Wooden, FACA, basketball

13.5 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks per game (2 games)

Rose Gravel, Trinity Catholic, basketball

21 points and 16 rebounds in district championship

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Vote to decide Marion County high school athlete of the week