Vote! Decide this week's Marion County Athlete of the Week with 23 nominees to choose from
As the winter sports postseason rages on basketball takes center stage. District tournaments around central Florida pitted some of our best athletes against each other for the final time of the 2023-24 season.
Trinity Catholic, Dunnellon, and Forest girls basketball teams reeled in district championships. Vanguard and Forest will join the champions in the hunt for regional titles. With wrestling, soccer, and girls weightlifting on ice all 23 athlete of the week candidates are masters of the hardwood.
Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 2 p.m. Results post Friday morning.
Tatiana Matthews, Dunnellon, basketball
27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.5 steals, 2 blocks per game (2 games)
Princess Hardin, Dunnellon, basketball
17 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game (2 games)
Tony'ah Boggs, Dunnellon, basketball
10 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game (2 games)
Eli Nelson, Dunnellon, basketball
26 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 block
Kevin Shell, Lake Weir, basketball
11 points, 16 rebounds, 1 steal
Aaliyah Armbrister, Belleview, basketball
14 points, 13 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 4.5 steals, 3 blocks per game (2 games)
Briyanna Miles, Belleview, basketball
19.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals per game (2 games)
Demarcus McDaniel, Belleview, basketball
20 points
Ja'Niyah McCoy, Forest, basketball
19 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.3 steals per game (3 games)
Taleah Jones, Forest, basketball
11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2.7 steals per game (3 games)
Olivia Johns, Forest, basketball
11.5 points, 8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 2 blocks (2 games)
X'Zavion McCoy, Forest, basketball
23 points, regional tournament berth
Xavier Kirkpatrick, Forest, basketball
21 points, regional tournament berth
JD Jackson, North Marion, basketball
19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Coy Sizemore, North Marion, basketball
15 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals
Aniyah Hope, Vanguard, basketball
4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 3.5 blocks per game (2 game)
Beau Suarez, Redeemer Christian, basketball
22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
Bryce Dismile, St. John Lutheran, basketball
21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Tico Smith, Meadowbrook Academy, basketball
31 points, 4 assists, 2 steals
Gaige Daugherty, Meadowbrook Academy, basketball
19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals
Zach Ross, Meadowbrook Academy, basketball
8 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 steals
Danny Pascuma, FACA, basketball
16 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal per game (2 games)
Ta'Bryant Wooden, FACA, basketball
13.5 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks per game (2 games)
Rose Gravel, Trinity Catholic, basketball
21 points and 16 rebounds in district championship
