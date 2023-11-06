Vote! Decide this week's Marion County Athlete of the Week with 29 nominees to choose from

A crisp breeze is bringing us deeper into the fall sports season. High school football, swim, bowling, volleyball, and cross country are represented in our Athlete of the Week poll. With district champions and state tournament qualifiers around the county, we have a special list of athletes.

Fred Gaskin represents Vanguard football as a finalist after a big senior night performance. Cross Country runner Chloe Fields qualified for regionals with a top-ten finish in North Marion’s district meet.

Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 2 p.m. Results post Friday morning.

Chloe Fields, Cross Country, North Marion

Top 10 finish at districts

Fred Gaskin, Football, Vanguard

2 rushing TDs, 1 passing TD, 1 sack

DJ Johnson, Cross Country, North Marion

Top 10 finish at districts

Dylan Donahoe, Football, Dunnellon

211 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 1 pass defense

Chris Henry, Football, Dunnellon

100 all-purpose yards

Bode Burns, Football, Dunnellon

2 sacks, 3 TFLs, 6 total tackles

Rachel Hill, Cross Country, Vanguard

Top 5 finish in districts

Riley Carter, Cross Country, Vanguard

Top 10 finish at districts

Savannah Risner, Cross Country, Vanguard

Top 10 finish at districts

Kiley Summerlin, Cross Country, Belleview

Top 10 finish at districts

Clayton Knight, Cross County, Vanguard

1st in districts

Kartik Koti, Cross Country, Vanguard

Top 10 finish at districts

Miguel Cruz, Cross Country, Vanguard

Top 10 finish at districts

Jordan McClean, Cross Country, Forest

Top 3 finish at districts

Taylor Alvard, Cross Country, Dunnellon

Top 5 finish at districts

Xavier Washington, Swim, Trinity Catholic

Top 15 in 50-yard freestyle, 7th in the 100-yard backstroke at state

Alexandra Stevens, Swim, Trinity Catholic

Top 15 in 500-yard freestyle at state

Erika Opdyke, Swim, Trinity Catholic

Top 15 in 500-yard freestyle at state

Campbell Stever, Swim, Vanguard

3rd at state in the 200-yard freestyle

Parker Stever, Swim, Vanguard

Top 5 in 200-yard freestyle at state

Bryce LaBonte, Swim, Vanguard

2nd at state in the 200-yard individual medley

Nicole Shanks, Swim, Vanguard

Top 10 finish at state in the 200-yard freestyle

Amiel Raymond, Football, Lake Weir

Sunshine State Athletic Association State champion

Sophia Ochoa, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran

20 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs

Rylee Palmateer, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran

21 kills, 1 ace, 18 digs

Ashley Downs, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran

47 assists, 1 block

Cedric McFadden, Cross Country, Trinity Catholic

1st in districts

Collin Moore, Cross Country, Redeemer Christian

Top 15 finish in districts

Sydney Farris, Cross Country, Redeemer Christian

Top 15 finish in districts

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Championship week: Athlete of the week high school fall sports Marion County