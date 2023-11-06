Vote! Decide this week's Marion County Athlete of the Week with 29 nominees to choose from
A crisp breeze is bringing us deeper into the fall sports season. High school football, swim, bowling, volleyball, and cross country are represented in our Athlete of the Week poll. With district champions and state tournament qualifiers around the county, we have a special list of athletes.
Fred Gaskin represents Vanguard football as a finalist after a big senior night performance. Cross Country runner Chloe Fields qualified for regionals with a top-ten finish in North Marion’s district meet.
Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 2 p.m. Results post Friday morning.
Chloe Fields, Cross Country, North Marion
Top 10 finish at districts
Fred Gaskin, Football, Vanguard
2 rushing TDs, 1 passing TD, 1 sack
DJ Johnson, Cross Country, North Marion
Top 10 finish at districts
Dylan Donahoe, Football, Dunnellon
211 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 1 pass defense
Chris Henry, Football, Dunnellon
100 all-purpose yards
Bode Burns, Football, Dunnellon
2 sacks, 3 TFLs, 6 total tackles
Rachel Hill, Cross Country, Vanguard
Top 5 finish in districts
Riley Carter, Cross Country, Vanguard
Top 10 finish at districts
Savannah Risner, Cross Country, Vanguard
Top 10 finish at districts
Kiley Summerlin, Cross Country, Belleview
Top 10 finish at districts
Clayton Knight, Cross County, Vanguard
1st in districts
Kartik Koti, Cross Country, Vanguard
Top 10 finish at districts
Miguel Cruz, Cross Country, Vanguard
Top 10 finish at districts
Jordan McClean, Cross Country, Forest
Top 3 finish at districts
Taylor Alvard, Cross Country, Dunnellon
Top 5 finish at districts
Xavier Washington, Swim, Trinity Catholic
Top 15 in 50-yard freestyle, 7th in the 100-yard backstroke at state
Alexandra Stevens, Swim, Trinity Catholic
Top 15 in 500-yard freestyle at state
Erika Opdyke, Swim, Trinity Catholic
Top 15 in 500-yard freestyle at state
Campbell Stever, Swim, Vanguard
3rd at state in the 200-yard freestyle
Parker Stever, Swim, Vanguard
Top 5 in 200-yard freestyle at state
Bryce LaBonte, Swim, Vanguard
2nd at state in the 200-yard individual medley
Nicole Shanks, Swim, Vanguard
Top 10 finish at state in the 200-yard freestyle
Amiel Raymond, Football, Lake Weir
Sunshine State Athletic Association State champion
Sophia Ochoa, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran
20 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs
Rylee Palmateer, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran
21 kills, 1 ace, 18 digs
Ashley Downs, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran
47 assists, 1 block
Cedric McFadden, Cross Country, Trinity Catholic
1st in districts
Collin Moore, Cross Country, Redeemer Christian
Top 15 finish in districts
Sydney Farris, Cross Country, Redeemer Christian
Top 15 finish in districts
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Championship week: Athlete of the week high school fall sports Marion County