Vote! Decide this week's Marion County Athlete of the Week

We're in for a loaded Marion County athlete week of the poll. We've got lineman their first pick six, county swim champions, and a ton of players posting gaudy volleyball stat lines.

Athletes are hitting their strides as they enter the midway point of their seasons. Elian Godin is anchor Forest's defense with a double digit tackles streak and Vanguard cross country standout Clayton Knight continues to compete against the state's best distance runners.

Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 5 p.m. Results post Friday morning.

The Tigers are back!: 5 things we learned about Marion County high school football teams in Week 6

“I’m encouraged“: Trinity Catholic shows improvement in Florida High loss

Ever golf in the mountains? Haley has: How this Ocala-area star golfer spent her summer playing some of the world's best courses

Xavier Sahajpal, Golf, Forest

shot under par for first place finish

Stever Campbell, Swim, Vanguard

1st place in 200 yard IM

Sabian Branch, Swim, West Port

1st place in 200 yard freestyle, 400 yard freestyle relay, and 500 yard freestyle

Jeffrey Wolfe, Swim, West Port

1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 50 yard freestyle (county record), 200 yard freestyle relay, 100 yard backstroke (county record)

Bryce LaBonte, Swim, Vanguard

1st place in 200 yard IM (county record)

Hannah Parkin, Swim, West Port

1st place in 50 yard freestyle (county record), 200 yard freestyle relay (county record), 100 yard backstroke

Alejandra Perez, Swim, Trinity Catholic

1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, 500 yard freestyle

Alexandra Zamecki, Swim, Trinity Catholic

1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, 50 yard freestyle

Erika Opdyke, Swim, Trinity Catholic

1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, 100 yard backstroke

Alex Stevens, Swim, Trinity Catholic

1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, 100 yard breaststroke

Almarelis Malave, Volleyball, West Port

130 assists in 8 games

Janieliz Rivera, Volleyball, West Port

86 kills in 8 games

Kylie Summerlin, Cross Country, Belleview

Elizabeth Marshall, Volleyball, Meadowbrook Academy

120 kills in 8 games

Skyler Forella, Football, Ocala Christian

19 tackles, 1 sack, 51 rushing yards

Josh Davis, Football, Ocala Christian

430 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns

Sophia Ochoa, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran

64 kills in 5 games

Ashley Downs, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran

111 assists in 3 games

VJ Poole, Football, Forest

210 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Israel Evans, Football, Forest

124 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Dylan Donahoe, Football, Dunnellon

1 rushing TD, 1 two point conversion

Sean Martin, Dunnellon, Football

3 rushing TDs

Lacodrick Brown, Dunnellon, Football

2 rushing TDs, 1 kick return TD

Elian Godin, Football, Forest

17 tackles, 1 kick return TD, 1 sack

Elayna Johnson, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic

14 kills

Ashley Sampson, Swim, Forest

1st place in 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle

Clayton Knight, Cross Country, Vanguard

12th place in elite division at FSU pre state meet

Zack Johnson, Football, Trinity Catholic

2 sacks

Gerrick Gordon, Football, Trinity Catholic

1 pick 6

Tay’juan Leslie-Farmer, Football, Vanguard

1 50 yard punt return TD, 1 rushing TD

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Athlete of the week high school fall sports Marion County