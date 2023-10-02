Vote! Decide this week's Marion County Athlete of the Week
We're in for a loaded Marion County athlete week of the poll. We've got lineman their first pick six, county swim champions, and a ton of players posting gaudy volleyball stat lines.
Athletes are hitting their strides as they enter the midway point of their seasons. Elian Godin is anchor Forest's defense with a double digit tackles streak and Vanguard cross country standout Clayton Knight continues to compete against the state's best distance runners.
Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 5 p.m. Results post Friday morning.
Xavier Sahajpal, Golf, Forest
shot under par for first place finish
Stever Campbell, Swim, Vanguard
1st place in 200 yard IM
Sabian Branch, Swim, West Port
1st place in 200 yard freestyle, 400 yard freestyle relay, and 500 yard freestyle
Jeffrey Wolfe, Swim, West Port
1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 50 yard freestyle (county record), 200 yard freestyle relay, 100 yard backstroke (county record)
Bryce LaBonte, Swim, Vanguard
1st place in 200 yard IM (county record)
Hannah Parkin, Swim, West Port
1st place in 50 yard freestyle (county record), 200 yard freestyle relay (county record), 100 yard backstroke
Alejandra Perez, Swim, Trinity Catholic
1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, 500 yard freestyle
Alexandra Zamecki, Swim, Trinity Catholic
1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, 50 yard freestyle
Erika Opdyke, Swim, Trinity Catholic
1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, 100 yard backstroke
Alex Stevens, Swim, Trinity Catholic
1st place in 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, 100 yard breaststroke
Almarelis Malave, Volleyball, West Port
130 assists in 8 games
Janieliz Rivera, Volleyball, West Port
86 kills in 8 games
Kylie Summerlin, Cross Country, Belleview
Elizabeth Marshall, Volleyball, Meadowbrook Academy
120 kills in 8 games
Skyler Forella, Football, Ocala Christian
19 tackles, 1 sack, 51 rushing yards
Josh Davis, Football, Ocala Christian
430 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns
Sophia Ochoa, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran
64 kills in 5 games
Ashley Downs, Volleyball, St. John Lutheran
111 assists in 3 games
VJ Poole, Football, Forest
210 yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Israel Evans, Football, Forest
124 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Dylan Donahoe, Football, Dunnellon
1 rushing TD, 1 two point conversion
Sean Martin, Dunnellon, Football
3 rushing TDs
Lacodrick Brown, Dunnellon, Football
2 rushing TDs, 1 kick return TD
Elian Godin, Football, Forest
17 tackles, 1 kick return TD, 1 sack
Elayna Johnson, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic
14 kills
Ashley Sampson, Swim, Forest
1st place in 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle
Clayton Knight, Cross Country, Vanguard
12th place in elite division at FSU pre state meet
Zack Johnson, Football, Trinity Catholic
2 sacks
Gerrick Gordon, Football, Trinity Catholic
1 pick 6
Tay’juan Leslie-Farmer, Football, Vanguard
1 50 yard punt return TD, 1 rushing TD
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Athlete of the week high school fall sports Marion County