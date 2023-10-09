Vote! Decide this week's Marion County Athlete of the Week
After another busy week of sporting events across Marion County, it’s time to find out the next athlete of the week. Whether it’s cross country, volleyball, or football we’re scouring the books for top performers.
Fred Gaskin returns for his sixth nomination of the season after a shutout win against North Marion. Avery Campise earns her third nomination after anchoring Trinity Catholic’s five set win against Forest.
Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 2 p.m. Results are posted Friday morning.
Zach Phan, Golf, Vanguard
1st place medalist
Kara Griggs, Golf, Forest
1st place medalist
Bryce LaBonte, Swim, Vanguard
1st in 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly
Parker Stever, Swim, Vanguard
1st in 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard IM, 100 yard breaststroke, and 400 yard freestyle relay
Campbell Stever, Swim, Vanguard
1st in 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and 400 yard freestyle relay
Nicole Shanks, Swim, Vanguard
1st in 200 yard IM, 100 yard breaststroke, and 400 yard freestyle
Avery Campise, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic
30 kills, 1 assist
Rose Gravel, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic
22 kills, 3 aces, 7 blocks,
Maggie O’Farrell, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic
7 kills, 5 aces, 7 digs, 51 assists
Brittin Stevens, Football, West Port
12/20 163 passing yards, 4 TDs
Nasir Allen, Football, West Port
12 carries, 149 rushing yards, 2TDs
Dai'jon Goodin, Football, West Port
4 catches, 76 receiving yards,3 TDs
Fred Gaskin, Football, Vanguard
2 rushing TDs, 2 passing TDs in two quarters
Johntavous Davenport, Football, Vanguard
1 INT, 1 fumble recovery
Matthew Dial, Football, Vanguard
2 rushing TDs, 2-point conversion pass
Jordan Strickland, Football, Forest
146 all purpose yards, 126 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Israel Evans, Football, Forest
100 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
VJ Poole, Football, Forest
220 passing yards, 44 rushing yards, 2 passing TDs
Amari Francois, Football, Dunnellon
2 rushing TDs
Chris Henry, Football, Dunnellon
3 rushing TDs
Jose Gomez, 8 man Football, Ocala Christian
10 carries for 138 yards, 1 TD
Vinny Perrella, 8 man Football, Ocala Christian
6 carries for 92 yards 2 TD, 13 tackles
Josh Davis, 8 man Football, Ocala Christian
11 carries for 56 yards, 1 reception for 98 yards, 1 TD
Skyler Forella, 8 man Football, Ocala Christian
26 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 2-point conversions
Jacob Cooper, Football, Lake Weir
9 carries for 62 yards, 3 TDs, 9 tackles, 3TFLs, 2 sacks
Jackson Quick, Football, Lake Weir
18 carries for 78 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion
Ashley Moss, Volleyball, Redeemer Christian
28 kills, 8 aces, 53 digs
Delaney Shawn, Volleyball, Redeemer Christian
19 kills, 10 aces, 2 blocks, 24 digs, 42 assists
Elizabeth Marshall, Volleyball, Meadowbrook Academy
18 kills, 4 aces, 29 digs, 1 assist
Iva Fearon, Volleyball, Meadowbrook Academy
2 kills, 6 aces, 17 digs, 32 assists
Dallas Richardson, Football, North Marion
1 INT
Kartik Koti, Cross Country, Vanguard
finished 10th at 15th Annual Alligator Lake Invitational
Rachel Hill, Cross Country, Vanguard
finished 7th at 15th Annual Alligator Lake Invitational
