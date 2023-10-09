Vote! Decide this week's Marion County Athlete of the Week

After another busy week of sporting events across Marion County, it’s time to find out the next athlete of the week. Whether it’s cross country, volleyball, or football we’re scouring the books for top performers.

Fred Gaskin returns for his sixth nomination of the season after a shutout win against North Marion. Avery Campise earns her third nomination after anchoring Trinity Catholic’s five set win against Forest.

Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 2 p.m. Results are posted Friday morning.

Zach Phan, Golf, Vanguard

1st place medalist

Kara Griggs, Golf, Forest

1st place medalist

Bryce LaBonte, Swim, Vanguard

1st in 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly

Parker Stever, Swim, Vanguard

1st in 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard IM, 100 yard breaststroke, and 400 yard freestyle relay

Campbell Stever, Swim, Vanguard

1st in 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and 400 yard freestyle relay

Nicole Shanks, Swim, Vanguard

1st in 200 yard IM, 100 yard breaststroke, and 400 yard freestyle

Avery Campise, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic

30 kills, 1 assist

Rose Gravel, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic

22 kills, 3 aces, 7 blocks,

Maggie O’Farrell, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic

7 kills, 5 aces, 7 digs, 51 assists

Brittin Stevens, Football, West Port

12/20 163 passing yards, 4 TDs

Nasir Allen, Football, West Port

12 carries, 149 rushing yards, 2TDs

Dai'jon Goodin, Football, West Port

4 catches, 76 receiving yards,3 TDs

Fred Gaskin, Football, Vanguard

2 rushing TDs, 2 passing TDs in two quarters

Johntavous Davenport, Football, Vanguard

1 INT, 1 fumble recovery

Matthew Dial, Football, Vanguard

2 rushing TDs, 2-point conversion pass

Jordan Strickland, Football, Forest

146 all purpose yards, 126 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Israel Evans, Football, Forest

100 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

VJ Poole, Football, Forest

220 passing yards, 44 rushing yards, 2 passing TDs

Amari Francois, Football, Dunnellon

2 rushing TDs

Chris Henry, Football, Dunnellon

3 rushing TDs

Jose Gomez, 8 man Football, Ocala Christian

10 carries for 138 yards, 1 TD

Vinny Perrella, 8 man Football, Ocala Christian

6 carries for 92 yards 2 TD, 13 tackles

Josh Davis, 8 man Football, Ocala Christian

11 carries for 56 yards, 1 reception for 98 yards, 1 TD

Skyler Forella, 8 man Football, Ocala Christian

26 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 2-point conversions

Jacob Cooper, Football, Lake Weir

9 carries for 62 yards, 3 TDs, 9 tackles, 3TFLs, 2 sacks

Jackson Quick, Football, Lake Weir

18 carries for 78 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion

Ashley Moss, Volleyball, Redeemer Christian

28 kills, 8 aces, 53 digs

Delaney Shawn, Volleyball, Redeemer Christian

19 kills, 10 aces, 2 blocks, 24 digs, 42 assists

Elizabeth Marshall, Volleyball, Meadowbrook Academy

18 kills, 4 aces, 29 digs, 1 assist

Iva Fearon, Volleyball, Meadowbrook Academy

2 kills, 6 aces, 17 digs, 32 assists

Dallas Richardson, Football, North Marion

1 INT

Kartik Koti, Cross Country, Vanguard

finished 10th at 15th Annual Alligator Lake Invitational

Rachel Hill, Cross Country, Vanguard

finished 7th at 15th Annual Alligator Lake Invitational

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Athlete of the week high school fall sports Marion County