VOTE! Dallas vs Los Angeles in the Homegrown Legends NFC Championship

The real-life Dallas Cowboys may have fallen to the Los Angeles Rams in the opening week of the 2020 season. The real-life Cowboys may be sitting at 1-2 on the season despite an explosive offense because of a defense that can’t get itself untracked. The real-life Dallas Cowboys may have injury problems galore.

That’s not a problem the Homegrown Legends are having. At all. Comprised of players who all originated within reasonable distance of the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex, our hand-crafted roster is an absolute behemoth on both sides of the ball. Using a mixture of players from today’s game and the glory years of the NFL gone by, the Dallas contingent was good enough to earn a No. 1 seed in the NFC. After three rounds, they’ve made it to the NFC championship to take on one of the two teams representing Los Angeles.

Your vote can help spur them on to the Homegrown Legends Super Bowl.

Unlike other cities, Dallas is also able to bring with them homegrown schemes. The wishbone offense was originally crafted by Fort Worth’s own Spud Cason. On defense, we’ll be ready for the league’s current pass-heavy climate by running the 3-3-5 defense of Joe Lee Dunn of McMurry State (Abilene).

So here’s the vaunted roster:

Offense

QB – Pat Mahomes (a)

FB – Earl Campbell *

RB – LaDanian Tomlinson *

RB – Adrian Peterson (a)

WR – Tim Brown *

WR – Charley Taylor *

LT – Richmond Webb

LG – Leonard Davis

C – Bulldog Turner *

RG – Brian Waters

RT – Forrest Gregg *

Defense

DE – Harey Martin

DT – Bob Lilly *

DT – Mean Joe Greene *

Edge – Von Miller (a)

LB – Derrick Johnson

LB – Jesse Armstead

CB – Everson Walls

CB – Aqib Talib

DB – Merton Hanks

S – Jamal Adams (a)

S – Yale Lary *

K – Matt Stover

P – Hunter Smith (Like we’d ever punt)

(a) – Active Player

* – Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

To take a look at the Los Angeles roster and TO VOTE in this epic tournament, go here.