Vote: Daily News' Week 2 Athlete of the Week

It turns out Grant Chastain was the right choice for our initial Athlete of the Week for the 2023-2024 season.

On Saturday, a day after edging runner-up Deshawn Ford of Destin with 51.85 percent of the vote, the senior validated the hype with a PR of 16:08 to win the Dolphin Dash.

Who'll follow his lead? The Athlete of the Poll Week is up and running through Friday at noon. The winner will get a T-Shirt and nod in next week's polling story.

Vote now, vote often.

'New Beginnings': Fort Walton Beach snaps long losing streak in win over SoWal

Eric “Maston” Joyner, Walton football

The senior split the uprights on a 47-yard field goal and converted all six PATs in Walton's rout of Flomaton.

Week 2: Here are the Emerald Coast's high school football Top Performers

Lazarius Parks, Crestview football

The senior had three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 35-21 win over visiting Gulf Breeze.

Hugh Boudreaux, Destin football

In a 21-19 win over Baker, the senior quarterback found the end zone on an 11-yard run and later a 59-yard catch for the game-winning touchdown from Hampton Woodham.

Maddax Fayard, Niceville football

The 1,000-yard receiver shined in the heavy package, rushing for three scores and catching another score in Niceville's 42-7 win over Milton.

Isaiah Johnson, Choctaw football

The track and field state champion had four catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in the 33-13 win over Fairhope.

Eddie Love Jr., FWB football

The junior rushed for 259 yards and three scores of 65, 59 and 4 yards in Fort Walton's 28-13 win at South Walton.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Northwest Florida Daily News Week 2 Athlete of the Week poll