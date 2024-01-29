Vote for your Daily News Athlete of the Week

You have to credit Paxton. The small-but-mighty basketball town knows how to rock the vote. Earlier this year Collin Stewart won Athlete of the Week, then Ryker Stokes followed his lead last week as the Bobcats tacked on to their 18-3 campaign that has them ranked fifth in 1A.

Who'll follow Stokes' lead? That's for you to decide. Voting for the latest crop of standout athletes runs through Friday at 2 p.m. Vote now, vote often.

Northwest Florida Daily News Athlete of the Week

Anna Kimball, Niceville

In a 2-0 week featuring wins over Milton and Pace, the 6-foot-2 center combined for 27 points and 18 rebounds to help improve the Eagles to 18-4.

Luke Kring, Walton

The junior was on fire in an 80-77 win over West Florida, shooting 17-for-31 from the floor and burying four treys en route to a season-high 44 points, six rebounds and four steals. He followed with 11 points and nine boards in a rout of North Bay Haven and 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in a victory over South Walton for the 18-4 Braves.

Justin Lee, FWB

In a 3-0 week for the Vikings (8-15), the junior delivered 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 79-74 win over Crestview at The Fort.

Emily Ward, Paxton

The Bobcat junior buried nine 3-pointers and shot 13-of-14 from the floor for a team-best 35 points, five rebounds and four steals in a 58-51 win at Freeport. The Bobcats are 18-3.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Vote for the Daily News Athlete of the Week