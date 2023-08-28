Vote for the Daily American Somerset County Football Athlete of the Week for Aug. 25

Each Monday, the Daily American will select nominees for Female and Male Athlete of the Week in Somerset County for the fall sports season. There will be a separate poll for Football Athlete of the Week.

We will post the polls each Monday at 5 p.m., and voters will have through Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote. Votes are limited to one per IP address or computer network.

Athletes can be nominated via email to sports@dailyamerican.com. Please include details of their achievements for that week only, including any notable statistics or results. All email submissions will be considered but not necessarily selected as a nominee.

The winners will be featured in the top performers feature in Saturday's Daily American print edition.

This week's football poll is below:

