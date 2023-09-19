Vote: Who should be 'College GameDay' celebrity guest picker for Notre Dame-Ohio State?

SOUTH BEND — ESPN's "College GameDay" show will air ahead of No. 9 Notre Dame football's top-10 matchup on Saturday against No. 4 (US LBM Coaches Poll) Ohio State. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

The "College GameDay" crew last came to South Bend in 2020 for No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Clemson, a 47-40 Irish win in double overtime.

One of the highlights of the popular show is the inclusion of a guest picker: a celebrity who often — but not always — is associated with the host school, and who helps the broadcast crew predict winners of the top college football games of the day.

WE'RE HEADED TO THE SHOWDOWN IN SOUTH BEND 🙌



The Buckeyes will meet the Fighting Irish on Saturday and we can't wait to be there! 🌰☘️ pic.twitter.com/CusERzXSW5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

What time is ESPN's 'College GameDay'?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 9 a.m. ET

"College GameDay" airs from 9 a.m. ET until noon on ESPN. It features host Rece Davis, analysists Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and personality Lee Corso, a former Indiana coach who concludes the show each week predicting the winner of the host game by placing the headgear of a team's mascot costume on his head.

Saturday marks the 32nd time "GameDay" has broadcast from a Notre Dame football game, dating back to the inaugural campus broadcast Nov. 22, 1993 at Notre Dame. That was show No. 1. This is the 11th time "GameDay" has come to South Bend.

More: Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 4 on ESPN

Vote on who should be celebrity guest picker for Notre Dame-Ohio State

So, who would you like to see as the guest picker on Saturday? The South Bend Tribune/NDInsider.com staff came up with 21 candidates, including Notre Dame football icons, famous South Bend-area natives and a couple mega country music/pop stars with some ties to the university.

Check out the candidates below and cast your vote either HERE or at the bottom of the page:

1. Taylor Swift

Pop music megastar

Music superstar Taylor Swift gives a thumbs-up gesture while taking a photo with fans during the Notre Dame football season opener in South Bend, Ind. on Sept. 4, 2010. Swift's brother is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame.

Connection: One of the premier cultural figures of the 21st century, Swift was spotted occasionally in South Bend while her brother, a 2015 Notre Dame graduate, attended the university.

2. Lou Holtz

Former Notre Dame football coach

In this Jan 2, 1989 file photo, Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz is raised up to be carried off the field after Norte Dame defeated West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl to win the National College championship in Tempe, Ariz. Holtz will be honored with the dedication of a statue at a reunion with about 70 members from that national championship team, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008. The statue depicts him calling a play on the sidelines with two players beside him.

Connection: A former Ohio State assistant football coach, Holtz coached the Irish from 1986-96, compiling a 100-30-2 record while winning Notre Dame's 11th consensus and most recent football national championship in 1988.

3. Vince Vaughn

Actor

Actor Vince Vaughn watches the action from the sidelines during the Notre Dame-Stanford game Oct. 13, 2012, at Notre Dame. Vaughn was a co-star in the classic sports movie "Rudy" about a Notre Dame walk-on football player.

Connection: Now a major Hollywood leading actor, one of Vaughn's earliest movie roles was playing fictional Notre Dame running back Jamie O'Hara in 1993's "Rudy."

4. Sean Astin

Actor

Actor Sean Astin talks with a couple bar patrons during an appearance at Corby's on Sept. 21, 2012, in South Bend. Astin, who has stared in "The Goonies" and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, played the title role in "Rudy," the 1993 movie about a Notre Dame football walk-on.

Connection: With lead roles in classic movies such as "The Goonies," and "Lord of the Rings" and more recently the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," its 1993's "Rudy" in which Astin portrays the title character Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, that he's most beloved around South Bend

5. Niele Ivey

Notre Dame women's basketball coach

S isFeb 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey watches in the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Connection: A 2001 Notre Dame graduate, Ivey help lead the Irish to their first women's basketball national title before going on to play in the WNBA and returning to Notre Dame as an assistant coach from 2007-2019. She is entering her fourth season as the Irish head coach.

6. Muffet McGraw

Former Notre Dame women's basketball coach

University of Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw watches during the Notre Dame-Lewis University women's basketball exhibition game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

Connection: A member of the Basketball Hall of Fame since 2017, McGraw led the Notre Dame women's basketball team to two national championships, five national runners-up, nine Final Fours and an overall record of 848-252 in 33 seasons.

7. Joe Montana

Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Notre Dame quarterback

Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana talks with Brady Quinn (10) after an Irish loss to USC in the “Bush Push” game at Notre Dame Stadium in 2005.

Connection: Before he became the first NFL quarterback to win four Super Bowl championships as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Montana led Notre Dame to the 1977 national championship, earning the nickname, "Comeback Kid."

8. Micah Shrewsberry

Notre Dame men's basketball coach

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry talks to the media before practice Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Rolfs Athletics Hall at Notre Dame.

Connection: An Indiana native, Shrewsberry was named men's head basketball coach in April after two seasons at Penn State.

9. Digger Phelps

Former Notre Dame men's basketball coach

Richard F. "Digger" Phelps — Notre Dame men's basketball coach from 1971 to 1992, and ESPN broadcast analyst 1993 to 2014.

Connection: Phelps coached Notre Dame's men's basketball team for 21 seasons (1971-91), and most famously ended UCLA's 88-game winning streak in 1973. He served 20 years after leaving Notre Dame as an ESPN analyst.

10. Hannah Storm

ESPN anchor, Notre Dame graduate

ESPN anchor and Notre Dame graduate Hannah Storm arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Connection: A 1983 Notre Dame graduate, has been a journalist at ESPN since 2008.

11. Chris Christie

Presidential candidate, former governor of New Jersey

New Jersey governor Chris Christie poses for a photo with Notre Dame Leprechaun Johnny Romano before an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, at Notre Dame. SBT Photo/JAMES BROSHER

Connection: A close friend of former Irish men's basketball coach Mike Brey, Christie has sent multiple children to Notre Dame.

12. Jerome Bettis

Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Notre Dame running

Jerome Bettis claps during the Notre Dame Commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Connection: After a stellar career as an Irish fullback (1990-92), Bettis went on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. He retired after winning the Super Bowl.

Four-time NBA champion

Connection: An avid Ohio State Buckeyes' fan, James grew up in Akron, Ohio and was the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 out of high school. About as high profile as you can get.

14. Martin Sheen

Actor

Laetare Medal recipient Martin Sheen gestures to the audience after speaking at the University of Notre Dame's Convocation ceremony at the Joyce Center at The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., on Sunday May 18, 2008.

Connection: An avid supporter of Notre Dame, the Emmy-winning Sheen is a film and television icon. In 2008 Sheen was awarded Notre Dame's Laetare Medal for his outstanding service to the Catholic Church and society. His "West Wing" character President Bartlet attended Notre Dame.

15. Adam Driver

Actor

This image released by Focus Features shows director Spike Lee, left, with actor and Mishawaka High grad Adam Driver on the set of Lee’s film “BlacKkKlansman.” David Lee/Focus Features via AP

Connection: One of the most critically-acclaimed actors of his generation, Driver is a 2001 graduate of Mishawaka High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps after 9/11 before pursuing acting.

16. Skylar Diggins-Smith

WNBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist and former Notre Dame women's basketball player

Skylar Diggins-Smith, basketball Indiana link: South Bend Washington High School, Notre Dame. Age: 30

Connection: A graduate of both South Bend Washington High School and Notre Dame, Diggins-Smith led the Irish to three consecutive Final Fours and was a two-time Big East Player of the Year.

17. Dean Norris

Actor

Actor and South Bend native Dean Norris hangs out on the field before the college football game between Notre Dame and USC on Saturday, October 19, 2013, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. SBT Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

Connection: A South Bend native and Clay High School graduate, Norris portrayed D.E.A Agent Hank Schrader in the iconic television series "Breaking Bad."

18. Jim Tressel

Former Ohio State football coach

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel meets with fans prior to the Buckeyes' game against Youngstown State at Ohio Stadium, Sept. 9, 2023.

Connection: Head coach at Ohio State from 2001-10, winning the 2002 national championship

Pro Football Hall of Famer, former wide receiver for Notre Dame

Tim Brown walks off the field after the coin toss during the Shamrock Series game between Notre Dame and Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Connection: Before his Hall of Fame NFL career primarily with the LA/Oakland Raiders, Brown was the last Notre Dame player to win the Heisman Trophy (1997).

20. Manti T'eo

Former Notre Dame linebacker, 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up

Connection: One of the best defenders in Notre Dame history, T'eo finished as a Heisman Trophy runner-up to Johnny Manziel in a close balloting.

21. Garth Brooks

Country music star

Garth Brooks performs a concert at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Connection: Brooks has performed two concerts at Notre Dame Stadium and three overall on campus and helped lead the Habitat for Humanity project in Mishawaka.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Vote on 'College GameDay' guest picker for Notre Dame-Ohio State