Vote: Who should be 'College GameDay' celebrity guest picker for Notre Dame-Ohio State?
SOUTH BEND — ESPN's "College GameDay" show will air ahead of No. 9 Notre Dame football's top-10 matchup on Saturday against No. 4 (US LBM Coaches Poll) Ohio State. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.
The "College GameDay" crew last came to South Bend in 2020 for No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Clemson, a 47-40 Irish win in double overtime.
One of the highlights of the popular show is the inclusion of a guest picker: a celebrity who often — but not always — is associated with the host school, and who helps the broadcast crew predict winners of the top college football games of the day.
What time is ESPN's 'College GameDay'?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 9 a.m. ET
"College GameDay" airs from 9 a.m. ET until noon on ESPN. It features host Rece Davis, analysists Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and personality Lee Corso, a former Indiana coach who concludes the show each week predicting the winner of the host game by placing the headgear of a team's mascot costume on his head.
Saturday marks the 32nd time "GameDay" has broadcast from a Notre Dame football game, dating back to the inaugural campus broadcast Nov. 22, 1993 at Notre Dame. That was show No. 1. This is the 11th time "GameDay" has come to South Bend.
Vote on who should be celebrity guest picker for Notre Dame-Ohio State
So, who would you like to see as the guest picker on Saturday? The South Bend Tribune/NDInsider.com staff came up with 21 candidates, including Notre Dame football icons, famous South Bend-area natives and a couple mega country music/pop stars with some ties to the university.
Check out the candidates below and cast your vote either HERE or at the bottom of the page:
1. Taylor Swift
Pop music megastar
Connection: One of the premier cultural figures of the 21st century, Swift was spotted occasionally in South Bend while her brother, a 2015 Notre Dame graduate, attended the university.
2. Lou Holtz
Former Notre Dame football coach
Connection: A former Ohio State assistant football coach, Holtz coached the Irish from 1986-96, compiling a 100-30-2 record while winning Notre Dame's 11th consensus and most recent football national championship in 1988.
3. Vince Vaughn
Actor
Connection: Now a major Hollywood leading actor, one of Vaughn's earliest movie roles was playing fictional Notre Dame running back Jamie O'Hara in 1993's "Rudy."
4. Sean Astin
Actor
Connection: With lead roles in classic movies such as "The Goonies," and "Lord of the Rings" and more recently the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," its 1993's "Rudy" in which Astin portrays the title character Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, that he's most beloved around South Bend
5. Niele Ivey
Notre Dame women's basketball coach
Connection: A 2001 Notre Dame graduate, Ivey help lead the Irish to their first women's basketball national title before going on to play in the WNBA and returning to Notre Dame as an assistant coach from 2007-2019. She is entering her fourth season as the Irish head coach.
6. Muffet McGraw
Former Notre Dame women's basketball coach
Connection: A member of the Basketball Hall of Fame since 2017, McGraw led the Notre Dame women's basketball team to two national championships, five national runners-up, nine Final Fours and an overall record of 848-252 in 33 seasons.
7. Joe Montana
Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Notre Dame quarterback
Connection: Before he became the first NFL quarterback to win four Super Bowl championships as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Montana led Notre Dame to the 1977 national championship, earning the nickname, "Comeback Kid."
8. Micah Shrewsberry
Notre Dame men's basketball coach
Connection: An Indiana native, Shrewsberry was named men's head basketball coach in April after two seasons at Penn State.
9. Digger Phelps
Former Notre Dame men's basketball coach
Connection: Phelps coached Notre Dame's men's basketball team for 21 seasons (1971-91), and most famously ended UCLA's 88-game winning streak in 1973. He served 20 years after leaving Notre Dame as an ESPN analyst.
10. Hannah Storm
ESPN anchor, Notre Dame graduate
Connection: A 1983 Notre Dame graduate, has been a journalist at ESPN since 2008.
11. Chris Christie
Presidential candidate, former governor of New Jersey
Connection: A close friend of former Irish men's basketball coach Mike Brey, Christie has sent multiple children to Notre Dame.
12. Jerome Bettis
Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Notre Dame running
Connection: After a stellar career as an Irish fullback (1990-92), Bettis went on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. He retired after winning the Super Bowl.
13. LeBron James
Four-time NBA champion
Connection: An avid Ohio State Buckeyes' fan, James grew up in Akron, Ohio and was the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 out of high school. About as high profile as you can get.
14. Martin Sheen
Actor
Connection: An avid supporter of Notre Dame, the Emmy-winning Sheen is a film and television icon. In 2008 Sheen was awarded Notre Dame's Laetare Medal for his outstanding service to the Catholic Church and society. His "West Wing" character President Bartlet attended Notre Dame.
15. Adam Driver
Actor
Connection: One of the most critically-acclaimed actors of his generation, Driver is a 2001 graduate of Mishawaka High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps after 9/11 before pursuing acting.
16. Skylar Diggins-Smith
WNBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist and former Notre Dame women's basketball player
Connection: A graduate of both South Bend Washington High School and Notre Dame, Diggins-Smith led the Irish to three consecutive Final Fours and was a two-time Big East Player of the Year.
17. Dean Norris
Actor
Connection: A South Bend native and Clay High School graduate, Norris portrayed D.E.A Agent Hank Schrader in the iconic television series "Breaking Bad."
18. Jim Tressel
Former Ohio State football coach
Connection: Head coach at Ohio State from 2001-10, winning the 2002 national championship
19. Tim Brown
Pro Football Hall of Famer, former wide receiver for Notre Dame
Connection: Before his Hall of Fame NFL career primarily with the LA/Oakland Raiders, Brown was the last Notre Dame player to win the Heisman Trophy (1997).
20. Manti T'eo
Former Notre Dame linebacker, 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up
Connection: One of the best defenders in Notre Dame history, T'eo finished as a Heisman Trophy runner-up to Johnny Manziel in a close balloting.
21. Garth Brooks
Country music star
Connection: Brooks has performed two concerts at Notre Dame Stadium and three overall on campus and helped lead the Habitat for Humanity project in Mishawaka.
