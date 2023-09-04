Vote for the Clarksville-area high school boys athlete of the week for August 28-September 3

Who should be the Clarksville-area high school boys athlete of the week for the third week of the fall sports season? Here's your chance to decide.

Fans can vote once per hour. The poll will close at noon on Thursday and the winner will be announced on Twitter.

JJ Chatman, football, Kirkwood: Totaled seven tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and scored a touchdown on a 26-yard fumble return in a 27-6 win over Northwest.

James Dalrymple, football, Clarksville: Ran for touchdowns of 55 and 15 yards and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass in a 41-14 win at Kenwood. Also scored on a 2-point conversion.

Keshawn Dixon, football, Fort Campbell: Caught two passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in a 26-21 loss to Trigg County. Added 70 rushing yards on nine carries.

Preston Mitchell, football, Houston County: Ran for 84 yards on 10 carries, including a 50-yard touchdown run, in a 29-9 win at Perry County, leading the the Fighting Irish to their first win since 2020. Returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Also had five tackles, one TFL and a fumble recovery.

Chris Ragans, football, Clarksville Academy: Went 9-of-15 through the air for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 27-14 win over Sycamore. Added two touchdowns on the ground, rushing for 136 yards on 12 attempts.

DeAntwan Young Jr., football, Rossview: Ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in a 10-0 win over West Creek.

BIG-TIME POTENTIAL: Why Kenwood football sees its future in quarterback Jakoby Cox

WEEK 3: Top Clarksville-area football performers: James Dalrymple accounts for three touchdowns

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Vote for the Clarksville-area boys athlete of the week Aug. 28-Sept. 3