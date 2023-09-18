Vote for the Clarksville-area high school boys athlete of the week for September 11-17

Who should be the Clarksville-area high school boys athlete of the week for the fifth week of the fall sports season? Here's your chance to decide.

Fans can vote once per hour. The poll will close at noon on Thursday and the winner will be announced on Twitter.

Braylon Bender, cross country, Kirkwood: Took first place at the St. Mary Invitational in Paducah, Kentucky on Saturday, running a 16:53.67 5K to top a field of 138 runners.

Reed Bryant, football, Rossview: Completed eight of 14 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Northeast on Friday. Also caught one pass for nine yards.

Malaki Cary, football, Houston County: Ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, to go with two receptions for 47 yards, in a 21-14 loss to West Carroll on Friday. Made three tackles and came up with an interception.

Ben Moore, football, Clarksville: Caught two touchdown passes, one from 15 yards and the other from 27, in the Wildcats' 48-7 win at West Creek on Friday.

Chris Talbot, football, Fort Campbell: Had six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and blocked a punt in the Falcons' 42-13 Army Bowl win at Fort Knox on Friday.

Michael Thompson, cross country, Northwest: Ran a season-best 18:16.50 at the Gatorland Run in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday, placing 22nd out of 183 runners.

'WE GOTTA SET THE TONE': Inside the hot start for Kirkwood, Clarksville's newest football team

MORE: Top Clarksville area high school football performers Week 5: Fort Campbell's Maurice Moore has 3 TDs

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Vote for the Clarksville-area boys athlete of the week September 11-17