Vote for the Clarksville-area high school athlete of the week for October 23-29

Who should be the Clarksville-area high school athlete of the week for the fourth week of October? Here's your chance to decide.

Fans can vote once per hour. The poll will close at noon on Thursday and the winner will be announced on Twitter.

Jordan Bowser, football, Kirkwood: Caught three passes for 85 yards in a 24-21 overtime loss at West Creek, including a 22-yard touchdown reception on the final play of regulation.

Jayde Davis, football, Kenwood: Caught four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 34-14 loss to Rossview on Friday. Scored on a 2-point conversion and also had a 69-yard kickoff return.

Braeden Ellis, football, Northwest: Threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-29 loss at Dickson County on Friday.

Anthony Holland, football, Montgomery Central: Intercepted two passes, one of which he returned 30 yards for a touchdown, in a 21-12 loss to Greenbrier.

DJ McCoy, football, West Creek: Ran for 69 yards on 13 carries and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in a 24-21 overtime win over Kirkwood which clinched the Coyotes' second playoff appearance of all time. On defense, had four tackles and an interception.

JP Perryman, football, Fort Campbell: Threw for six touchdowns and a school record 578 yards, completing 24 of 33 passes, in Friday's 73-48 loss to Webster County.

Andrayas Scott, football, Clarksville Academy: Caught five passes for 79 yards in a 20-18 loss in overtime to Mt. Juliet Christian.

JT Sims, football, Rossview: Ran for three touchdowns and 52 yards on 13 carries against Kenwood. Went 5-for-11 through the air for 78 yards. Added three tackles on defense.

Isaiah Soto, football, Clarksville: Blocked and recovered a punt for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in a 58-0 win over Northeast which clinched the Wildcats' first 10-0 regular season since 1945.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Vote for the Clarksville-area athlete of the week October 23-29