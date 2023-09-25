Vote for the Clarksville-area high school boys athlete of the week for September 18-24

Who should be the Clarksville-area high school boys athlete of the week for the sixth week of the fall sports season? Here's your chance to decide.

Fans can vote once per hour. The poll will close at noon on Thursday and the winner will be announced on Twitter.

Johnny Cabaleiro, football, Rossview: Made seven tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in Friday's 31-0 win at Kirkwood, leading the Hawks' defense to a fourth straight shutout. Also averaged 30.8 yards on five punts.

Keshawn Dixon, football, Fort Campbell: Ran for 248 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 53-6 win at Fulton County on Friday.

Corbin Drawdy, cross country, Clarksville: Finished fourth out of 115 runners with a personal-best 5K time of 16:45.1 at Saturday's Wildcat Invitational in Clarksville.

Kael Nord, cross country, Montgomery Central: Placed second at the Fairview Cross Country Meet on Tuesday with a time of 17:42.

Jaisaun Ousley, football, West Creek: Rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 34-8 win at Northwest on Friday. On defense, made four tackles.

HS FOOTBALL: 5 bold predictions for Clarksville area football teams midway through 2023 TSSAA season

HS FOOTBALL: Here are the top Clarksville-area football players at the 2023 TSSAA midseason

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Vote for the Clarksville-area boys athlete of the week September 18-24