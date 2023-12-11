Vote for the Clarksville-area boys high school athlete of the week for December 4-10

Who should be the Clarksville-area boys high school athlete of the week for the week of December 4-10? Here's your chance to decide.

Kameron Bowers, basketball, West Creek: Scored 25 points in a 59-49 win over Russellville (KY) at the Ken-Tenn Classic in Murray, Ky. on Dec. 9.

Logan Brown, wrestling, Kirkwood: Went 12-0 on the week, racking up five victories by pin and four more by technical fall.

Brody Cardwell, basketball, Clarksville Christian: Had 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 64-43 win at Hendersonville Christian on Dec. 8. Led the Centurions in scoring with 12 points in a 61-52 loss at South Haven Christian on Dec. 4 and 10 points in a 49-28 win over Metro Christian on Dec. 7.

Carson Conwell, basketball, Houston County: Had a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists in a 51-35 win over Waverly on Dec. 5.

Landon Hankemeier, basketball, Rossview: Totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in a 91-80 win over Dickson County on Dec. 5. Scored 11 points in a 54-49 win over Kenwood on Dec. 8.

Ahmad Harvey, basketball, Northwest: Paced the Vikings with 29 points in a 74-51 win over Northeast on Dec. 8.

Reese Levendusky, wrestling, Montgomery Central: Won all six of his matches for the week, winning four of them by fall.

Cam Phillips, basketball, Clarksville Academy: Had a pair of 25-point games as the Cougars won at DCA 65-49 on Dec. 5 and beat Ezell-Harding 67-52 on Dec. 8.

Jason Russell, basketball, Kenwood: Scored 15 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in a 46-44 win over Clarksville on Dec. 5.

Lashaad Smiley, basketball, Fort Campbell: Had 10 points and 14 rebounds in a 68-39 win at Cloverport on Dec. 9. Totaled 11 points and eight boards in a 70-59 loss at Heritage Christian on Dec. 7.

