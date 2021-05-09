Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school boys athlete of the week l 05.14.21

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday afternoon.

Sam Brochetti, Pine Lake Prep Baseball: The Pine Lake Prep senior was 6-for-8 with a walk-off double and first home run of the year as the Pride swept Union Academy in a doubleheader May 7.

Brochetti was 2-for-4 with an RBI in an 11-1 win over Union Academy in the first half of the doubleheader.

The same day, he was 4-for-4 with a home run, a walkoff double and four RBI in a 12-11 victory over Union Academy.

Brochetti is batting .533 with a home run and six RBI for Pine Lake Prep (4-0, through Sunday).

Aidan Browning, Providence Golf: The Panthers’ junior shot a two-under par, 70, winning a three-way playoff on the first hole with a birdie from slightly off the green to earn the 4A West Regional title at Salem Glen Golf Club in Maiden May 3.

Browning had five birdies in his round.

The Providence boys’ golf team is 10-0 through Sunday.

Kenneth “K.J.’ Byrd, East Burke Track: The Cavaliers’ freshman won all four events he competed in during a tri-meet with Draughn and Patton, May 5.

Byrd won the high jump (6-0), while posting personal-best to win the triple jump (41-0) and pole vault (14-0, also a school-record).

He also led the 4 X 400-meter relay to victory at the same meet.

The East Burke boys’ track team finished third as a team in the meet.

Michael Clayton, West Stanly Baseball: The Colts’ senior tossed a complete game no-hitter striking out 13 batters on only 88 pitches in an 8-0 win over Forest Hills May 6.

Clayton hit a Forest Hills’ batter in the foot with two outs and two strikes in the 7th inning to break up a perfect game.

Clayton also went 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBI in the series as West Stanly (3-1) also beat Forest Hills, 11-1 May 7.

Joseph Cockman, Bandys Tennis: The Trojans’ senior came into the 2A West Regional as the No. 5 seed.

But Cockman won four matches in two days to earn the 2A West Regional singles’ title.

Story continues

Cockman beat East Burke’s Thomas Wentz, 6-3, 6-4, then Patton’s Charlie Gessner, 6-3, 7-5 May 7.

The next day, Cockman outlasted Lake Norman Charter’s Sean Huynh, 1-6, 7-6 (6-4), 6-3 in the semifinal match.

He then went three sets again besting South Point’s Zach Cunningham, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0, to claim the 2A West Regional title, May 8.

Cockman also earned the South Fork 2A conference player of the year honors earlier this month.

Luke Davidson, East Lincoln Wrestling: The Mustangs’ junior went a perfect 4-0 on the mound with three pins as East Lincoln beat Carson and Crest while losing to Kings Mountain and West Rowan as a team.

Davidson is a perfect 8-0 individually with four pins for East Lincoln (3-8, through Sunday).

Christopher Dickey, East Mecklenburg Wrestling: The Eagles’ senior captain earned his 100th and 101st career victories on the mat beating his opponents from Carson and Concord, May 6.

Dickey is 4-0 individually for East Mecklenburg (3-1, through Sunday).

Derek Farley, SouthLake Christian Baseball: The Eagles’ senior went 5-for-7 with a double, a home run and four RBI as SouthLake Christian beat Asheville School before losing to Concord Academy in the NCISAA playoffs.

Farley was 4-for-4 with a double in a 9-0, first round win over Asheville School, May 3.

He was also 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 loss to Concord Academy in the second round, May 7.

Farley, a Caldwell Community College signee, hit .377 with five home runs and 16 RBI for SouthLake Christian (12-11) this season.

Carson Gesing, Independence Baseball: The Patriots’ senior tossed a complete-game no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over East Mecklenburg May 5.

Gesing also had an RBI at the plate in the victory.

Gesing was 1-for-4 with two RBI in the Patriots’ 16-12 win at East Mecklenburg May 7.

Gesing is 2-0 on the mound with 19 strikeouts for Independence (3-1, through Sunday).

Adam Hoyle, Gaston Christian Track: The Eagles’ junior became the first runner in Metrolina Athletic conference (MAC) history to win all three distance event titles in the same year on his home track May 6.

Hoyle won league title in the 800-meter run (2:04), the 1600-meter run (4:38) and the 3200-meter run (10:27).

Casey Knighton, Bunker Hill Baseball: The Bears’ senior pitched a perfect game, no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Bunker Hill beat West Iredell, 13-0 May 5.

The next day, Knighton went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored in a 18-0 victory at West Iredell.

Knighton is 2-0 on the mound with 16 strikeouts, while batting .667 at the plate with six RBI for Bunker Hill (4-0, through Sunday).

Brandon Moore, Cuthbertson track: set school records in the 110- and 300-hurdeles in a meet last week. He also anchored a winning 1,600 relay team.

Logan Williamson, North Mecklenburg Baseball: The Vikings’ sophomore tossed a five-inning no-hitter on the mound and hit for the cycle at the plate with a single, double, triple and home run in the same game as North Mecklenburg swept West Charlotte in doubleheader.

North Mecklenburg (2-2) beat West Charlotte 16-0 and 15-0 in the two-game set, May 4.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 8.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here