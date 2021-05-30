Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (6.5.20)

Here the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Angie Allen, North Lincoln Track: The Knights’ senior ran a personal-best 4:48.87 to finish as runner-up in the 1,600-meter run at the NCRunners’ Twilight at Gaston Christian May 29.

Allen’s time was also the eighth fastest time in state history.

Allen is a Princeton University commit.

Blaise Atkinson, Lake Norman Charter Track: The Knights’ junior won all four individual events that he competed at the South Fork 2A conference championships at Bandys May 26.

Atkinson ran a 11.18 to win the 100-meter dash, a 22.72 to win the 200-meter dash, a 14.45 to win the 110-meter hurdles and a 40.00 to win the 300-meter hurdles.

Atkinson’s efforts also helped the Lake Norman Charter boys’ track team to runner-up finish at the same meet.

Seth Christmas, Hopewell Baseball: The Titans’ junior went 4-for-7 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI in a two-game sweep of Mooresville.

Christmas was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a 4-1 win over Mooresville May 25.

He also went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a 6-4 victory at Mooresville May 27.

Christmas is batting .455 with four doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI and 18 runs scored for Hopewell (7-3, through Sunday).

Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park Track: The Mustangs’ freshman broke the state record for a ninth grader, running a personal-best 4:55.24 to finish third at the NCRunners Twilight meet at Gaston Christian May 29.

Dalton’s time was also the 14th-fastest 1,600-meter run in state history, regardless of age.

Alex Fisher, Fred T. Foard Baseball: The Tigers’ senior went 3-for-7 with two home runs and five RBI as Fred T. Foard swept Hibriten.

Fisher was 2-for-3 with two home runs in a 7-0 victory over Hibriten May25.

Two nights later, Fisher went 1-for-4 with the game-winning two-RBI single to lead Fred T. Foard to a 2-0 win at Hibriten.

Fisher is batting .419 with three home runs, five doubles, and 21 RBI for a Fred T. Foard team that was 10-0 through Sunday.

Michael Forret, Providence Baseball: The Panthers’ junior pitcher tossed a no-hitter with six strikeouts to lead Providence to a 10-0 win over Olympic May 24.

Providence completed the sweep of Olympic with an 11-4 win on the road May 27.

Forret, an East Carolina University commit, is 2-0 with 16 strikeouts, through Sunday, for a Providence team (9-1, also through Sunday) that had won nine straight games since losing the season opener.

Caleb Hines, East Lincoln Wrestling: The Mustangs’ senior collected his 100th career win with a victory over Newton Conover, May 27.

Hines also beat his opponent at 145 pounds against North Lincoln to earn his 101st career win.

Hines is 14-1 for East Lincoln (9-1) through Sunday.

Jacob Koerner, Cuthbertson Track: The Cavaliers’ senior won all three events he competed in, setting school records in each at the Last Day of School Bash at Cuthbertson May 28.

Koerner ran a personal and school-record in winning both the 100-meter dash (10.6) and 200-meter dash (21.24).

He also helped set a school record in the 4 X 100-meter relay (42.34) with teammates, Killian Fahy, Reece Morgan and Ari Richards.

Wilson Lohrer, Independence Baseball: The Patriots’ senior went 6-for-7 with two singles and four doubles and five runs scored as Independence split a doubleheader at Purnell Swett May 27.

Lohrer went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single, three runs scored and two RBI in a 13-2 win at Purnell Swett in game one of the day.

He followed that up with a 3-for-3 with two more doubles and two runs scored in a 12-6 loss to Purnell Swett in game two.

Through Sunday, Lohrer is batting .636 with 12 singles, eight doubles, eight RBI and 16 runs scored for Independence (5-5).

Luke Masterton, Central Cabarrus Wrestling: The Vikings’ senior went a perfect 3-0 this week with three pins against Mount Pleasant, Northwest Cabarrus and Vance to improve his record to 15-0 at 152 pounds through Sunday.

Masterton’s efforts also helped Central Cabarrus clinch its fourth straight South Piedmont conference title, also completing a 17-0 regular season record.

Masterton is an Averett University commit.

Charlie Melton, Kings Mountain Baseball: The Mountaineers’ senior tossed a no-hitter on the mound, while going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, a triple and three RBI as Kings Mountain beat both Hunter Huss and North Gaston.

Melton tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts in five innings, while going 1-for-2 at the plate in a 3-0 win over North Gaston May 25.

He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, triple, single and two walks in a 18-2 victory at Hunter Huss May 27.

Kings Mountain is 9-1 through Sunday.

Murphy Smith, Ardrey Kell Track: The Knights’ senior ran a personal-best 9:15.16 to win the 3,200-meter run at the NCRunners’ Twilight at Gaston Christian, May 29.

Smith, the reigning, N.C. Gatorade Cross Country runner of the year, is a Naval Academy commit.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 29.

