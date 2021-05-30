Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (6.5.20)

Jay Edwards, Langston Wertz Jr.
·5 min read

Here the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

You can vote for them as often as you like until Saturday, June 5, around noon, when the poll will close.

Angie Allen, North Lincoln Track: The Knights’ senior ran a personal-best 4:48.87 to finish as runner-up in the 1,600-meter run at the NCRunners’ Twilight at Gaston Christian May 29.

Allen’s time was also the eighth fastest time in state history.

Allen is a Princeton University commit.

Blaise Atkinson, Lake Norman Charter Track: The Knights’ junior won all four individual events that he competed at the South Fork 2A conference championships at Bandys May 26.

Atkinson ran a 11.18 to win the 100-meter dash, a 22.72 to win the 200-meter dash, a 14.45 to win the 110-meter hurdles and a 40.00 to win the 300-meter hurdles.

Atkinson’s efforts also helped the Lake Norman Charter boys’ track team to runner-up finish at the same meet.

Seth Christmas, Hopewell Baseball: The Titans’ junior went 4-for-7 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI in a two-game sweep of Mooresville.

Christmas was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a 4-1 win over Mooresville May 25.

He also went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a 6-4 victory at Mooresville May 27.

Christmas is batting .455 with four doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI and 18 runs scored for Hopewell (7-3, through Sunday).

Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park Track: The Mustangs’ freshman broke the state record for a ninth grader, running a personal-best 4:55.24 to finish third at the NCRunners Twilight meet at Gaston Christian May 29.

Dalton’s time was also the 14th-fastest 1,600-meter run in state history, regardless of age.

Alex Fisher, Fred T. Foard Baseball: The Tigers’ senior went 3-for-7 with two home runs and five RBI as Fred T. Foard swept Hibriten.

Fisher was 2-for-3 with two home runs in a 7-0 victory over Hibriten May25.

Two nights later, Fisher went 1-for-4 with the game-winning two-RBI single to lead Fred T. Foard to a 2-0 win at Hibriten.

Fisher is batting .419 with three home runs, five doubles, and 21 RBI for a Fred T. Foard team that was 10-0 through Sunday.

Michael Forret, Providence Baseball: The Panthers’ junior pitcher tossed a no-hitter with six strikeouts to lead Providence to a 10-0 win over Olympic May 24.

Providence completed the sweep of Olympic with an 11-4 win on the road May 27.

Forret, an East Carolina University commit, is 2-0 with 16 strikeouts, through Sunday, for a Providence team (9-1, also through Sunday) that had won nine straight games since losing the season opener.

Caleb Hines, East Lincoln Wrestling: The Mustangs’ senior collected his 100th career win with a victory over Newton Conover, May 27.

Hines also beat his opponent at 145 pounds against North Lincoln to earn his 101st career win.

Hines is 14-1 for East Lincoln (9-1) through Sunday.

Jacob Koerner, Cuthbertson Track: The Cavaliers’ senior won all three events he competed in, setting school records in each at the Last Day of School Bash at Cuthbertson May 28.

Koerner ran a personal and school-record in winning both the 100-meter dash (10.6) and 200-meter dash (21.24).

He also helped set a school record in the 4 X 100-meter relay (42.34) with teammates, Killian Fahy, Reece Morgan and Ari Richards.

Wilson Lohrer, Independence Baseball: The Patriots’ senior went 6-for-7 with two singles and four doubles and five runs scored as Independence split a doubleheader at Purnell Swett May 27.

Lohrer went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single, three runs scored and two RBI in a 13-2 win at Purnell Swett in game one of the day.

He followed that up with a 3-for-3 with two more doubles and two runs scored in a 12-6 loss to Purnell Swett in game two.

Through Sunday, Lohrer is batting .636 with 12 singles, eight doubles, eight RBI and 16 runs scored for Independence (5-5).

Luke Masterton, Central Cabarrus Wrestling: The Vikings’ senior went a perfect 3-0 this week with three pins against Mount Pleasant, Northwest Cabarrus and Vance to improve his record to 15-0 at 152 pounds through Sunday.

Masterton’s efforts also helped Central Cabarrus clinch its fourth straight South Piedmont conference title, also completing a 17-0 regular season record.

Masterton is an Averett University commit.

Charlie Melton, Kings Mountain Baseball: The Mountaineers’ senior tossed a no-hitter on the mound, while going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, a triple and three RBI as Kings Mountain beat both Hunter Huss and North Gaston.

Melton tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts in five innings, while going 1-for-2 at the plate in a 3-0 win over North Gaston May 25.

He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, triple, single and two walks in a 18-2 victory at Hunter Huss May 27.

Kings Mountain is 9-1 through Sunday.

Murphy Smith, Ardrey Kell Track: The Knights’ senior ran a personal-best 9:15.16 to win the 3,200-meter run at the NCRunners’ Twilight at Gaston Christian, May 29.

Smith, the reigning, N.C. Gatorade Cross Country runner of the year, is a Naval Academy commit.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 29.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

