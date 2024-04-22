Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ high school athlete of the week: April 21

Bella Dragone, Providence soccer: The Panthers’ junior forward had two assists in a 5-0 win over Independence April 16.

Dragone also had both goals in a 2-0 at Indian Land April 17.

Dragone has 15 goals and seven assists for Providence (12-3-1) this season.

M.C. Farley, Charlotte Catholic lacrosse: The Cougars’ senior midfielder had two goals and two assists in a 9-6 loss to West Forsyth (GA) April 18. Farley became the first Charlotte Catholic girls’ lacrosse player to top 100 goals and 100 assists in her high school career.

Farley also had an assist in a 15-0 win at South Mecklenburg April 1.

Farley has 27 goals and 13 assists for Charlotte Catholic (11-7) this season.

Morgan Flowe, Hough softball: The Huskies’ senior went 2 for 2 with a home run and an RBI, while allowing two hits and striking out four batters in a 7-6 loss to Hough April 17.

The next day, Flowe went 2 for 2 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, while striking out five batters in two innings during a 15-0 win over Mallard Creek. Hough’s win clinched a third straight Queen City Athletic regular season conference title.

Hough (13-6) also won 15-0 at West Charlotte April 15.

Flowe is batting .625 with two home runs, two doubles and four RBIs, while going 6-2 on the mound with 55 strikeouts. She has a 1.70 ERA.

Lucy Grow, Carmel Christian soccer: The Cougars’ freshman forward scored three goals in a 9-0 win over Metrolina Christian April 16.

Grow also had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Arborbrook Christian April 18.

Grow has six goals and three assists for Carmel Christian (6-6-1) this season.

Olivia Hartsell, Providence Day softball: The Chargers’ eighth grader went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs in an 8-5 win over Covenant Day April 15.

Hartsell also went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI in a 12-2 win at Charlotte Country Day April 16.

Hartsell also went 1 for 3 in a 4-1 win over Charlotte Latin April 18.

Hartsell is batting .567 with 12 runs and 11 RBIs for Providence Day (7-4) this season.

Abbie Hege, East Lincoln soccer: The Mustangs’ senior forward had a goal in 4-0 win at St. Stephens April 16.

Hege also had a goal in a 2-0 win over North Lincoln on East Lincoln’s senior night April 19.

Hege has nine goals and eight assists for East Lincoln (11-1-3) this season.

Hege is 12 goals and 11 assists short of school records in both categories.

Aubrey Hutchins, Hickory Ridge soccer: The Ragin’ Bulls’ junior had two assists in a 4-1 win over West Cabarrus April 16.

Hutchins had three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Forest Hills April 18.

Hutchins finished off the week with one goal and one assist in a 5-2 win over A.L. Brown April 19.

Hutchins has 12 goals and seven assists for Hickory Ridge (7-6-3) this season.

Elektra Koulouris, Weddington lacrosse: The Warriors’ star scored five goals in an 18-0 win at Sun Valley April 15.

Koulouris also had five goals in a 19-5 win at Lake Norman April 16.

She added four goals in a 19-3 victory at Cuthbertson April 18.

Koulouris finished off the week with four more goals 19-2 win over Bishop McGuinness April 20.

Koulouris, a Duke University commit, had a record-breaking week setting the Weddington school record for goals, assists, draw controls and points in her high school career.

Koulouris now has 328 points, 227 goals, 100 assists and 233 draw controls in her Weddington lacrosse career.

Jolie Matthews, Cannon School softball: The Cougars’ junior outfielder went 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a stolen base in an 11-3 loss to Mooresville April 15.

Matthews also went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and a stolen base in a 5-1 win at Charlotte Latin April 16.

Matthews finished off the week by going 2 for 3 with a RBI in an 11-1 victory over Covenant Day April 18.

Matthews is batting .467 with two home runs, four doubles, two triples, 13 RBIs and 11 stolen bases for Cannon School (10-7-1) this season.

Zoe Owenby, West Lincoln track: The Rebels’ senior broke a personal and school record, leaping 5 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump in a home meet April 18.

Owenby broke personal records in winning both the long jump (14-6) and triple jump (30-5) at the same meet.

Martha Parlier, North Iredell softball: The Raiders’ senior went 1 for 3 with two stolen bases in an 11-1 win over Hickory April 16.

Parlier went 2 for 4 with a triple at the plate, while recording six assists and two putouts from his third base position in 6-3 loss at North Lincoln April 17.

Parlier finished the week by going 1 for 2 with a triple in an 18-0 victory at Statesville April 18.

Parlier is batting .350 with six doubles, two triples and 11 RBI for North Iredell (10-5) this season.

Natalya Solo, Porter Ridge softball: The Pirates’ senior went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and five RBIs, while earning the win in a one-hitter with six strikeouts in five innings in an 11-0 win at Cuthbertson April 19.

Solo also went 1 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, and was the winning pitcher — earning four strikeouts in a five innings of work — in an 18-7 win over Marvin Ridge April 18. Porter Ridge beat Marvin Ridge for the first time since 2013.

Solo had eight strikeouts in six innings in a 6-0 loss at Weddington April 16.

