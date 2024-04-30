Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ high school athlete of the week: May 3

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Maliyah Alexander, Independence softball: The Patriots’ junior tossed a complete game (eight innings) with five strikeouts in a 2-1 win over Butler to clinch the Southwestern 4A conference regular season title April 26. She was also 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk in the same game.

Alexander also had 14 strikeouts in six innings while earning two wins on the mound in a doubleheader with Rocky River (16-0 and 15-0, April 24). She went 5 for 5 at the plate with two singles, two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in the same two contests.

Alexander also threw six innings with three strikeouts in a 3-2 loss at Porter Ridge April 23.

Alexander has 129 strikeouts in 96 innings this season, while hitting .417 with three home runs, five doubles, three triples, 23 RBIs and six stolen bases for Independence (13-5-1) this season.

Anna Clay, Metrolina Christian softball: The Warriors’ senior went 2-0 on the mound with 21 strikeouts in 14 innings of work as Metrolina Christian beat Wesleyan Christian 1-0 (in nine innings) April 23. Metrolina also beat Concord Academy 14-0 April 25.

Clay also went 5 for 7 with two RBIs in the two wins for Metrolina Christian (7-9) this week.

Abbie Hege, East Lincoln soccer: The Mustangs’ senior forward scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win at North Iredell April 23.

Hege also had two goals and two assists in a 5-2 victory over Fred T. Foard April 25.

Hege has 12 goals and 10 assists for East Lincoln (13-1-3) this season.

Kendall Hicks, Butler track: The Bulldogs’ junior won the 100 meter dash and led the 800-meter relay to victory at the Butler Girls’ Only Invitational April 27.

Hicks was also the runner-up in the 200-meter dash and helped the 400-meter relay to a fourth-place finish at the same meet.

Blane McElroy, Providence Day soccer: The Chargers’ all-state midfielder had one assist in a 5-1 win at Charlotte Christian April 23.

McElroy added two more assists in a 3-0 win at Covenant Day April 26.

McElroy finished off the week with two goals and four assists in a 9-0 win at Ravenscroft April 27.

McElroy, a Purdue University commit, has 31 goals and 22 assists for Providence Day (19-1-1) this season.

Dempsey McMahon, Charlotte Latin soccer: The Hawks’ sophomore scored one goal in a 1-0 win over Covenant Day April 23.

McMahon also scored two goals and had one assist in 4-0 win at Charlotte Country Day April 25.

McMahon has 12 goals and five assists for Charlotte Latin (15-2) this season.

Caroline Mercuri, Lake Norman Charter soccer: The Knights’ sophomore forward scored two goals in a 4-0 win at Central Cabarrus April 23.

Mercuri also had four goals in an 8-0 victory over South Rowan April 25.

Mercuri has 18 goals for a Lake Norman Charter team (13-2-1) that has won 13 straight games.

Eleanor Nguyen, Community School of Davidson soccer: The Spartans’ senior midfielder scored two goals and had four assists in a 10-1 win over Corvian Charter April 22.

Nguyen also had one goal in a 2-1 loss at Charlotte Country Day April 26.

Community School of Davidson (7-7-1) also won 2-0 at Bradford Prep April 24.

Nguyen has seven goals and nine assists for Community School of Davidson this season.

Ellie Riechmann, Ardrey Kell soccer: The Knights’ junior defensive center midfielder helped Ardrey Kell to shutout wins over Berry (9-0 April 22) and Myers Park (1-0, OT, April 25).

Riechman also scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to Hough April 23.

Riechman has five goals and 10 assists for Ardrey Kell (15-5) this season.

Margaret Scheurer, Charlotte Country Day lacrosse: The Buccaneers’ senior attacker scored six goals in a 13-9 win at Forsyth Country Day April 24.

Scheurer also had four goals, including her 100th career goal, in a 16-6 victory over Durham Academy April 26.

Scheurer, a University of Richmond commit, has led Charlotte Country Day to a 12-5 record this season.

Taylor Surratt, Union Academy softball: The Cardinals’ sophomore went 2 for 4 at the plate at the plate in a 10-1 win over Lee Park Prep April 22.

Surratt was also 1 for 2 at the plate with a home run, a run scored and three RBIs in a 7-0 win over Buford (SC) April 24.

Surratt went 3 for 3 with two singles, a double, a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs in a 17-0 win at Anson County April 25.

Surratt is batting .360 with a home run, five doubles, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored for Union Academy (12-6) this season.

Kylee Thompson, Hough soccer: The Huskies’ senior scored two goals and had one assist in a 3-2 win at Ardrey Kell April 23.

Thompson also had one goal and one assist in a 9-0 victory at West Charlotte April 25.

Hough (16-1-1) also beat Heritage, 1-0, April 26.

Thompson, an Appalachian State University signee, has 18 goals and 14 assists for Hough this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 27.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here.