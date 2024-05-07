Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ high school athlete of the week (May 10)

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer girls’ high school athlete of the week.

Zaria Holt, Bradford Prep track: The Bears’ freshman won all four events she competed in at the Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A Conference Championships. She won league titles in the 100-meter dash (12.51 seconds), the 100-meter hurdles (15.42), the 300-meter hurdles (46.51) and the 400-meter relay (49.46) at Mountain Island Charter May 3.

Holt was named the Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A conference most valuable runner for her efforts.

Avery Houseton, Covenant Day softball: The Lions’ sophomore went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-0 win at Charlotte Country Day April 29.

Houseton also went 2 for 4 with a single, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-4 win over Charlotte Christian May 2.

Houseton is batting .571 with 16 singles, 15 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 34 RBIs and 27 run scored for Covenant Day (11-11) this season.

Maddyson Kerley, Pine Lake Prep soccer: The Pride senior scored two goals and had two assists in 9-0 win over Corvian Charter on Senior Night May 1.

The next day, Kerley scored both goals in a 2-1 victory at Hickory Ridge.

Kerley has 10 goals and 14 assists for Pine Lake Prep (14-1-1) this season.

Maya Love, Independence track: The Patriots’ junior posted personal best to win the Southwestern 4A conference titles in both the long jump (19 feet) and the 400-meter dash (56.72) at East Mecklenburg High May 2.

Love also won league titles in the 100-meter (11.91) and 200-meter dash (24.66) the same day.

Rachel Lyons, Providence Day softball: The Chargers’ sophomore had nine strikeouts and the win on the mound, while going 1 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs in a 7-0 victory at Cannon School. Providence Day gave the Cougars their only CISAA conference loss of the season.

Lyons followed that performance with 13 strikeouts and the win, while going 1 for 3 at the plate with a double and a RBI in an 8-6 victory over Wesleyan Christian May 2.

Lyons is 9-5 on the mound with 130 strikeouts in 93.1 innings of work, while hitting .267 with three doubles, one triple, eight RBIs and six runs scored for Providence Day (10-5) this season.

Devin McElroy, Providence Day soccer: The Chargers’ sophomore forward had an assist in a 5-0 win over Cannon School to clinch the CISAA conference title April 30.

McElroy also had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win at Charlotte Country Day May 2.

McElroy has 12 goals and 12 assists for Providence Day (21-1-1) this season.

Caroline McSweeney, Ardrey Kell soccer: The Knights’ senior goalkeeper posted three more shutouts this week as Ardrey Kell won 1-0 at South Mecklenburg April 30, 9-0 over Olympic May 2 and 9-0 over Northern Guilford May 3.

McSweeney has 15 shutouts in 23 games for Ardrey Kell (18-5) this season.

Carolina Robinson, West Lincoln track: The West Lincoln senior threw a personal-best 34-10 to win the Catawba Valley Athletic conference title in the shot put at East Burke High May 2.

Robinson also threw a personal-best 85-1 to finish sixth in the discus at the CVAC championships, while taking third in the high jump (4-9) and sixth in the triple (27-6) at the same meet.

Robinson was named the CVAC field athlete of the year for her efforts.

Tessa Sanchez-Barrios, Ardrey Kell softball: The Knights’ junior went 3 for 3 at the plate with one home run, two doubles and nine RBIs in a 17-0 win over Olympic in the first round of the SoMeck 4A conference tournament April 29.

The next day, Sanchez-Barrios went 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two more doubles and seven RBIs in a 13-2 win over No. 2 seed South Mecklenburg in the semifinals.

Sanchez-Barrios finished off the tournament by going 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored in a 10-1 win over top-seeded Myers Park to claim the SoMeck 4A conference tournament championship May 2.

Sanchez-Barrios, who was named the SoMeck 4A conference tournament most valuable player, is hitting .395 with two home runs, 10 doubles, 32 RBIs and 15 runs scored for Ardrey Kell (13-13-1) this season.

Isabel Seifert, Davidson Day soccer: The Patriots’ junior goalkeeper had three shutouts last week, leading Davidson Day to wins at University Christian (6-0 April 29), and 9-0 over both Salem Baptist (April 30) and Statesville Christian (May 2).

Seifert has eight shutouts for Davidson Day (14-3) this season.

Aria Wegh, Marvin Ridge track: The Mavericks’ senior won Southern Carolinas’ 4A conference titles in the 100-meter hurdles (personal-best, 14.33), the 300-meter hurdles (42.77) and the high jump (5-4) on her home track May 2.

Wegh, a Wake Forest University commit, also finished as league runner-up in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best 24.87 at the same meet.

Barrett Williams, North Iredell softball: The Raiders’ sophomore went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored in a 10-9 victory at Fred T. Foard April 29.

Williams also went 3 for 3 at the plate with a RBI in a 7-3 loss at North Lincoln May 2.

Williams is hitting .429 with four doubles, 18 RBI and 19 runs scored for North Iredell (13-6) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 4.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes' name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

