Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ athlete of the week: April 19

Ashley Creech, Parkwood softball: The Wolfpack senior went 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Forest Hills on April 8. She struck out five in the same game and got the win as a pitcher.

The next day, Creech took the loss on the mound going 6.2 innings in a 4-3 loss at West Stanly.

Creech finished off the week with a complete game in a 13-12 win over Anson County on April 11. She had six strikeouts and was 1 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Creech, a Brunswick County Community College commit, is batting .455 with two doubles and 15 RBIs, while going 8-3 on the mound with 40 strikeouts in 58.2 innings of work for Parkwood (9-4) this season.

Melody Echeverria, East Lincoln soccer: The Mustangs’ freshman left wing scored one goal on a header in a 2-1 win at Fred T. Foard on April 8.

Echeverria also had two goals in a 5-1 win at West Iredell on April 9 and a goal in a 9-0 win over Statesville on April 12.

Echeverria has seven goals and one assist for East Lincoln (9-1-3) this season.

Eleanor Fisher, Charlotte Latin soccer: The Hawks’ junior scored two goals and had one assist in a 6-0 win at Charlotte Christian on April 10.

Fisher also had an assist in a 3-0 win over Charlotte Catholic on April 12.

Fisher has three goals and five assists for Charlotte Latin (11-1) this season.

Madden Glossner, Charlotte Catholic softball: Glossner went 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-0 win at East Mecklenburg on April 10.

Glossner followed that up by going 3 for 5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in a 12-10 loss to Independence on April 12.

Glossner was also perfect in the field defensively in both games this week.

Glossner is batting .525 with two home runs, six doubles, four triples, 13 RBIs and 18 runs scored for Charlotte Catholic (7-6) this season.

Kaylee Harris, Lake Norman softball: The Wildcats’ junior first baseman went 2 for 2 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 9-6 win at A.L. Brown on April 8.

Harris also went 1 for 3 with a RBI double in another 9-6 win at A.L. Brown in the second game of a doubleheader the same day.

Harris was 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-6 win over West Cabarrus on April 12.

Harris finished off the week by going 2 for 3 at the plate in a 2-1 loss to Davie County on April 13.

Harris is batting .429 with two home runs, eight doubles and 17 RBIs for Lake Norman (12-6) this season.

Anna Hinde, Charlotte Christian Softball: The Knights’ junior went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a home run in a 3-1 win over Charlotte Latin on April 10.

Hinde also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in a 6-4 loss to Cannon School April 12.

Hinde, a Florida State commit, is batting .542 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and 10 runs scored for Charlotte Christian (5-4) this season.

Chazmin Johnson, Berry track: Johnson had a memorable performance at the All-American Classic Saturday in Columbia.

The senior had a long jump of 20-9.5 feet, which ranks No. 1 in the nation this year.

Johnson was named most valuable payer at the event.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian track: The Warriors’ junior ran a 2:15.38 to win the 800-meter run at the All-American Track Classic at Spring Valley High in Columbia, SC, on April 1.

Miller also ran a 5:02.19 in the mile run to finish in fourth place at the same event.

Maggie Murphy, Cannon School lacrosse: The Cougars’ freshman attacker scored five goals to go with six assists in a 16-5 win at Charlotte Christian on April 9.

Murphy also had two goals and two assists in a 12-5 loss to Providence Day April 11.

The next day, Murphy had two goals and one assist in a 20-6 loss at Charlotte Country Day.

Murphy has 40 goals and 30 assists for Cannon School (6-4) this season.

Makayla Rodriguez, Ardrey Kell soccer: The Knights’ freshman forward scored two goals in a 3-1 win at Providence on April 12.

Rodriguez also scored two goals in a 9-0 victory at Palisades on April 10.

She opened the week with a goal in a 9-0 win over Olympic.

Rodriguez has eight goals and five assists for Ardrey Kell (10-4) this season.

Rodriguez will participate in a U.S. Soccer Talent I.D. Camp later this month.

Ella Stein, Charlotte Country Day lacrosse: The Buccaneers’ star scored three goals in an 11-8 loss at Charlotte Latin on April 10.

Stein also had four goals in a 20-6 win over Cannon School on April 12.

Stein has 28 goals and 40 assists for Charlotte Country Day (8-4) this season.

Maddie Sturgill, Cannon School softball: The Cougars’ pitcher struck out all six batters she faced in two innings to earn the victory on the mound, while getting an RBI in a 15-0 win over Charlotte County Day on April 8.

Sturgill also tossed a complete game with six hits allowed in a 4-1 win at Providence Day on April 11.

Sturgill finished the week with another complete game in a 6-4 win over Charlotte Christian on April 12. She had five strikeouts plus an RBI.

Sturgill is 6-4 on the mound this season with 70 strikeouts in 66 innings, while also batting .268 at the plate with two doubles, six RBI and five runs scored for Cannon School (8-6-1) this season.

Aria Wegh, Marvin Ridge track: The Mavericks’ senior ran a 12.41 to win the 100-meter dash at the Union County Public School Championships at Monroe High on April 10.

Wegh also won the 300-meter hurdles at the same event.

Wegh is a Wake Forest commit.

