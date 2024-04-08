Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ athlete of the week: April 12

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Kaitlyn Allen, Covenant Day softball: The Lions’ sophomore went 2 for 4 at the plate with two singles, two runs scored and two stolen bases in an 11-8 loss to Cannon School April 2.

Allen also went 3 for 4 with two singles, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 6-5 victory at Charlotte Latin April 4.

Allen is batting .419 with 15 singles, three doubles, five RBI, 15 runs scored and eight stolen bases for Covenant Day (5-8).

Morgan Banks, Charlotte Christian softball: The Knights’ sophomore was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts in five innings, while going 2 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs in a 14-1 win over Charlotte Country Day April 2.

Banks was also the winning pitcher, with 12 strikeouts in seven innings, while going 2 for 2 at the plate with a RBI in a 6-4 victory over Providence Day April 4.

Banks is 4-3 on the mound with 75 strikeouts in 45 innings of work and a 3.11 earned-run average (ERA) so far this season. She’s hitting .286 with four RBI and nine runs scored for Charlotte Christian (4-3).

Ella Berry, Cox Mill Girls’ soccer: The Chargers’ junior scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win at A.L. Brown April 2.

Berry followed that up with another game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Hickory Ridge April 5.

Berry has seven goals and one assist for Cox Mill (7-3-2).

Breylin Burgos, Rocky River softball: The Ravens’ sophomore had 10 strikeouts, earning the win on the mound, while also going 4 for 4 at the plate with a single, double, triple, an inside the park home run and six RBIs in a 14-4 win over Berry Academy in the championship game of the “Westside Story Spring Break Tournament” April 4.

Kyera Combs, Lake Norman softball: The Wildcats’ sophomore catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with two home runs and two RBI in an 8-4 win at South Stokes April 6. Combs also showed “great command and presence behind the plate,” in the same game, according to Lake Norman softball coach Jacob Dyson.

Combs is batting .447 with two home runs, seven doubles and nine RBIs for Lake Norman (9-5).

Jada Erwin, Charlotte Country Day track: The Buccaneers’ junior won the 200-meter dash in 25.66 seconds at Charlotte Christian April 5.

Erwin also won the 400-meter dash in 58.03 at the same meet.

Ny Green, Charlotte Latin track: The Hawks’ junior ran a 13.91 to win the 100-meter dash at Charlotte Christian April 5.

Green also landed a personal-best 14 feet, 9 inches to win the long jump, and went 31-3 1/2 to finish as runner-up in the triple jump at the same meet.

Blane McElroy, Providence Day soccer: The Chargers’ junior scored one goal and had two assists in a 4-0 win over Charlotte Latin April 2.

McElroy also had two goals and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Charlotte Christian April 4.

McElroy, a Purdue University commit, has 21 goals and 11 assists for Providence Day (11-0).

Alayna Stoner, East Lincoln girls’ soccer: The Mustangs’ senior center midfielder scored the game-winning goal with 39 seconds left in a 2-1 win at Croatan April 5.

Stoner also scored the Mustangs’ opening goal in a 3-0 win at Swansboro April 6.

East Lincoln is 6-1-3 overall.

Olivia Trumpower, Davidson Day girls’ lacrosse: The Patriots’ scored nine goals to go with seven groundballs and two draw controls in a 19-8 win over SouthLake Christian April 3.

Trumpower also scored a goal and had four groundballs and five draw controls in a 17-5 loss to Northwest Guilford April 5.

Trumpower has 30 goals, seven assists, 21 groundballs and 35 draw controls for Davidson Day (4-3).

** Information published today includes statistics through April 6.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

