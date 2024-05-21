Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ athlete of the week (May 24)

This week’s nominees

Tyler Baughan, Community School of Davidson soccer: The Spartans’ senior scored six goals and had one assist in a 7-0 win at East Davidson in the first round of the 2A state playoffs May 13.

Baughan also had all three goals in a 6-3 loss at Hendersonville in the second round May 16.

Baughan, a Campbell University commit, had 43 goals and six assists for Community School of Davidson (9-11-2) this season.

Baughan also finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 129 career goals.

Charlotte Bell, Cuthbertson track: The Cavaliers’ senior ran a personal-best 4 minutes, 38.92 seconds to win the 4A state title in the 1,600-meter run at North Carolina A&T University May 17.

Bell also won the 4A state championship in the 800 meters, running a 2:08.78 the same day.

Bell is a Georgetown University commit.

Nina Dominique, Charlotte Christian track: The Knights’ junior won NCISAA Division I state championships in both the 100-meter dash (11.91) and the 200 (24.63) at Cary Academy May 17-18.

Dominique’s efforts helped the Charlotte Christian girls’ track team to a third-place finish at the same meet.

M.C. Farley, Charlotte Catholic lacrosse: The Cougars’ senior scored the game-tying goal to go with three draw controls and two groundballs in an 8-7 win at Weddington in the 4A state semifinals May 14.

Farley also had three goals, one assist and three draw controls in a 19-7 loss to Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A state championship game May 18.

Farley, a Wofford College commit, had 50 goals, 18 assists, 36 groundballs, 97 draw controls and 19 takeaways for Charlotte Catholic (19-8) this season.

Sarah Funderburk, Hough soccer: The Huskies’ senior forward scored one goal and had two assists in a 7-0 win over Porter Ridge in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs May 13.

Funderburk followed that up with one more goal and four more assists in a 6-0 win over East Forsyth in the second round of the 4A playoffs May 16.

Funderburk has 23 goals and 22 assists for Hough (22-1-1) this season.

Tyler Glover, Ardrey Kell track: The Knights’ senior won 4A state titles in the discus (147 feet, 7 inches) and the shot put (44-0) at North Carolina A&T University May 17.

Glover is a Harvard University commit.

Anne Gonyea, Charlotte Catholic soccer: The Cougars’ freshman scored two goals and had one assist in a 5-1 win over Page in the first round of the 4A state playoffs May 13.

Gonyea also scored two goals and had one assist in a 6-0 win at Ardrey Kell, the 2023 4A state champions, on May 16.

Gonyea has 20 goals and 18 assists for Charlotte Catholic (18-4-2) this season.

Maya Love, Independence track: The Patriots’ junior ran a personal-best 53.91 to won the 400-meter dash at the 4A state championships at North Carolina A&T University May 17.

Love also won the 4A state title in the 200-meter dash in 23.82 the same day.

Love was 4A state runner-up in the 100-meter dash in a personal-best, 11.78, at the same event.

Grayson Anne McCurdy, Charlotte Country Day lacrosse: The Buccaneers’ junior midfielder scored eight goals and had two assists in an 18-13 win over Providence Day in the NCISAA Division I semifinals May 14.

McCurdy also had a goal, an assist, two groundballs, two draw controls and four caused turnovers in an 11-8 loss at Charlotte Latin in the state championship game May 18.

McCurdy, a James Madison University commit, has 88 goals, 40 assists, 66 groundballs, 112 draw controls and 34 caused turnovers for Charlotte Country Day (14-8) this season.

Jaida McGrew, Providence Day soccer: The Chargers’ junior forward scored all three goals in a 3-1 win over Charlotte Latin in the NCISAA 4A state championship game May 18.

McGrew also had an assist in a 3-0 victory over Charlotte Country Day in the NCISAA 4A state semifinals May 15.

McGrew had 26 goals and 14 assists for Providence Day (24-1-1) this season.

Briton Warham, Mooresville soccer: The Blue Devils’ senior goalkeeper record two shutouts as Mooresville won two 4A state playoffs game last week.

Warham pitched a shutout in a 1-0 first round victory over Hickory Ridge that went two overtimes May 13.

Warham followed by helping Mooresville to a 1-0 win over Providence in the second round of the playoffs.

Warham has 14 shutouts, allowing just 10 goals in 21 games for Mooresville (16-3-2) this season.

Gracie Webb, Weddington lacrosse: The Warriors’ freshman scored four goals and added one assist in an 8-7 loss to Charlotte Catholic in the 4A state semifinals May 14.

Webb scored 47 goals for Weddington (18-3) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 18.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

