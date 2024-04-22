Vote for The Charlotte Observer’s boys’ high school athlete of the week: April 26

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week for the week of April 26.

The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Blake Barclay, Marvin Ridge tennis: The Mavericks’ freshman won 6-3, 6-1, at No. 2 singles, and 8-0 in doubles’ to lead Marvin Ridge to a 9-0 win over Cuthbertson April 16.

The next day, Barclay won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2 singles in a 7-2 loss at Hough.

Marvin Ridge is 7-4 overall this season.

Drew Beard, Charlotte Christian baseball: The Knights’ senior outfielder was 1 for 3 at the plate in a 4-0 loss to Metrolina Christian April 15.

Beard followed that up by going 4 for 4 at the plate with two triples, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 9-5 victory over Charlotte Latin April 16.

Beard finished off the week with a 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs to lead Charlotte Christian to an 8-2 win at Charlotte Latin April 20.

Beard, a James Madison University signee, is batting .333 with two home runs, two doubles, two triples, eight RBIs and 24 runs scored for Charlotte Christian (16-6) this season.

Tim Brown, Hough track: The Huskies’ senior ran a personal-best of 1 minute, 52.21 seconds to win the 800-meter run at the Carolina Distance Carnival at Weddington High April 20.

Brown is a High Point University commit.

Mason Child, Charlotte Catholic baseball: The Cougars’ senior left-handed pitcher tossed a complete-game, no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win at East Mecklenburg April 16.

Child was 1 for 3 with a RBI in a 4-1 win over Christ School April 17.

Charlotte Catholic (16-6) also completed the sweep of East Mecklenburg with 2-0 win over the Eagles April 19.

Child is 3-1 on the mound with 39 strikeouts in 25 innings of work, He has an 0.83 earned-run average.

John Dodrill, East Mecklenburg golf: The Eagles’ senior shot a 6-over-par 42 to earn medalist honors, while leading the East Mecklenburg boys’ golf team to its first team win of the season over Olympic and Palisades at Palisades Country Club April 17.

Dodrill also shot a 2-over-par 38 to finish seventh individually, while leading the team to a fourth-place finish in a Southwestern 4A conference match at Charles T. Myers April, 15.

Chase Kiker, Metrolina Christian baseball: The Warriors’ sophomore tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, while going 1 for 4 at the plate in a 4-0 win at Charlotte Christian April 15.

Kiker was also 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, two runs and two RBIs in a 21-0 win at Gaston Day April 18.

Kiker is 9-0 on the mound with 96 strikeouts in 47 innings of work on the mound, while batting .463 with two home runs, five doubles, 21 RBIs and 14 runs scored for a Metrolina Christian team that was 21-0 through Sunday.

Daniel Lvovich, Providence Day tennis: The Chargers’ sophomore went 6-0 in singles’ and doubles’ play when Providence Day was without its regular No. 1 and No. 3 singles’ players all week, and without No. 2 and No. 4 as well against Ravenscroft April 20.

Lvovich won his No. 3 singles’ match, 7-6, 6-3, while teaming with Valentin Streitberger,to win 8-5 at No. 2 doubles in a 5-4 loss at Cannon School April 15.

Lvovich then won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and 8-5 at No. 3 doubles, in a 6-3 victory over Charlotte Country Day, April 17.

He won 6-0, 6-1 in singles at No. 3, and 8-1 at No. 2 doubles at Charlotte Latin April 18.

Lvovich finished off the week by winning 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and 8-3 at No. 2 doubles to lead Providence Day (12-1) to a 9-0 sweep of Ravenscroft April 20.

Cooper McLemore, Butler lacrosse: The Bulldogs’ senior scored three goals in a 9-3 win over South Iredell April 15.

McLemore then scored four goals in a 13-6 victory over Mountain Island Charter April 17.

McLemore finished off the week with three more goals in a 10-7 win over Bradford Prep.

Trenton Morrison, Julius Chambers baseball: The Cougars’ junior third baseman went 4 for 5 at the plate with a single, three doubles, seven RBIs, four stolen bases and three runs scored to lead Julius Chambers to a 31-7 victory at West Charlotte April 16.

Morrison was also 2 for 4 with a run and a RBI in a 12-8 loss to Berry April 17.

Morrison finished off the week by going 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in a 15-9 victory over West Charlotte on Julius Chambers’ senior night April 19.

Wells Rose, Charlotte Country Day golf: The Buccaneers’ sophomore shot a 6-under-par 66 with seven birdies in his round to lead his Charlotte Country Day to victory over Covenant Day at Pine Lake Country Club April 18. The Buccaneers’ shot a team score of 281 — 7-under par — in the same match.

Charlotte Country Day also beat Charlotte Catholic by two shots at Carmel Country Club April 16.

Charlie Schild, Lake Norman Charter tennis: The Knights’ senior won his singles’ match 6-1, 6-1, while winning 5-3 in doubles in an 8-1 win at Concord April 15.

Schild also won 6-0, 6-2 in singles, and 8-2 in doubles in a 6-3 victory over East Rowan April 17.

Schild finished off the week with a 6-0, 6-1 singles’ win, but lost 9-8 in doubles in an 8-1 win over South Rowan April 18.

Schild finished the regular season a perfect 13-0 in singles’ play in the South Piedmont 3A conference, while going 12-1 in doubles in league play for Lake Norman Charter (17-1).

Ishaan Tangirala, Mooresville tennis: The Blue Devils’ junior was a perfect 3-0 at No. 1 singles this week for Mooresville.

Tangirala wont 6-1, 6-1 in a 5-4, team loss to South Iredell April 15.

Tangirala followed that up with 6-2, 6-2 victory in a 6-3 win over West Cabarrus April 16.

Tangirala was the lone winner on his team in a three-set marathon, winning 7-5, 3-6, 14-12 (tiebreak) in an 8-1 loss at Lake Norman April 18.

Tangirala is 9-1 in singles’ play for Mooresville (4-6) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 20.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

