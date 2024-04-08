Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys athlete of the week: April 12

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Tommy Beason, Charlotte Latin baseball: The Hawks’ senior second baseman went 3 for 3 with a run scored and a stolen base in a 2-1 win over Charlotte Stampede in the Jack Sink Tournament on April 1.

Beason was also 1 for 2 at the plate with a run scored in 4-2 loss to host Myers Park on April 2.

Beason finished off the week going 4 for 4 with an RBI, four runs scored and three stolen bases to help Charlotte Latin to a 12-2 win over Parkwood in the Jack Sink Tournament finale April 3.

Beason is batting .471 with six RBIs, 11 runs scored and nine stolen bases for Charlotte Latin (7-5) this season.

Ace Clements, Charlotte Christian track: The Knights’ freshman ran a personal-best 10.73 to win the 100-meter dash at a home meet against Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin and Rabun Gap Nacoochee April 5. Clements’ time was also the fastest run by a freshman in the state this season.

Clements also won the 200 meters at the same meet, which was also the fastest time run by a freshman in the state this season.

James Cosper, Covenant Day baseball: The Lions’ junior went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs in a 4-3 win over Sun Valley in the Jack Sink Tournament on April 1.

Cosper was also 1 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored in an 8-5 victory over Lake Norman in the same event April 2.

Cosper closed out the tournament going six innings on the mound with four strikeouts, while going 0 for 4 at the plate in a 5-4 loss to East Mecklenburg in eight innings April 3.

Cosper is batting .362 with six RBIs and 11 runs scored, while going 3-1 with 32 strikeouts in 30 innings of work on the mound for Covenant Day (9-7).

Reggie Daniel, Mountain Island Charter track: The Raptors’ senior won the 110-meter hurdles in a personal-best time of 15.17 at the Wolverines’ Friday Night Heat at West Cabarrus High on April 5.

Daniel also won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.28 at the same meet.

Will Morgan, Lake Norman Charter baseball: The Knights’ senior threw a no-hitter, going five innings with six strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Concord Academy on April 1.

Lake Norman Charter (9-4) also won, 4-3, at Concord on April 2, and lost to East Rowan, 12-0, on April 5.

Morgan is 1-0 on the mound with one save and six strikeouts in 7.2 innings of work this season.

James Lowe, Charlotte Country Day baseball: The Buccaneers’ junior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a run scored and a RBI in an 8-1 win over Mallard Creek in the opener of the Jack Sink Tournament on April 1.

Lowe was also 0 for 3 at the plate with a run scored, while striking out one batter in one inning of work on the mound in a 6-2 win over the Carolina Royals in the same tournament April 2.

Lowe finished off the tournament by going 3 for 5, with a home run, an RBI, three runs scored, while striking out three batters in 3.1 innings of work in a 13-11 loss to Sun Valley on April 3.

Lowe is batting .421 with a home run, four doubles, nine RBIs and 16 runs scored, while going 3-3 on the mound with 29 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of work for Charlotte Country Day (6-6).

Emerson Smith, Providence Day lacrosse: The Chargers’ senior goalkeeper had five saves and allowed two goals in a 16-6 win at Charlotte Latin on April 2.

Smith also had nine saves, allowing two goals, in a 14-4 win at Charlotte Christian on April 4.

Smith closed out the week with 12 saves, allowing four goals in a 14-5 victory over Lake Norman Charter on April 5.

Smith, a three-year starter who plans to play club lacrosse at Clemson University next year, has 120 saves for Providence Day (10-2).

Isaac Szilagyi, Cannon School tennis: The Cougars’ senior won 7-6, 6-3 in singles, and 8-1 in doubles to lead Cannon School to a 9-0 win over Covenant Day on April 2.

Szilagyi also won 6-2, 6-1 in singles, and 8-3 in doubles, in a 6-3 victory at Charlotte Country Day on April 3.

He finished off the week with a 6-1, 6-0 win in singles and an 8-1 win in doubles as Cannon School beat Charlotte Country Day on April 4.

Szilagyi is 19-1 overall in singles and doubles play for Cannon School (11-1).

Cooper Tymko, Hopewell baseball: The Titans’ senior went six innings, allowing just four hits, while striking out nine batters to lead Hopewell to a 3-1 win at Myers Park in the Jack Sink Tournament on April 1.

Tymko, a Mars Hill University commit, is 4-1 on the mound with this season with 32 strikeouts in 18.1 innings of work for Hopewell (11-3).

Jason Zawtocki, Providence Day golf: The Chargers’ junior finished tied for 24th overall in a 250-player field at the Palmetto Championships in Myrtle Beach.

Zawtocki’s efforts also helped the Providence Day boys’ golf team to a 19th-place finish in the 48-team field at the same event.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 6.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

