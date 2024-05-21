Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys’ athlete of the week (May 24)

Evan Boykin, Charlotte Christian track: The Knights’ junior won NCISAA Division I state titles in the 100-meter dash (10.61 seconds), the 200 (21.51) and the 400 (personal-best, 48.45) at Cary Academy May 17.

Boykin also led the 400-meter relay (42.04) to a NCISAA Division I state title May 18.

Boykin’s performance helped the Charlotte Christian boys’ track team to a third-place finish at the same meet.

Case Gibbs, Metrolina Christian baseball: The Warriors’ junior left-handed pitcher tossed a complete-game, two-hitter to lead Metrolina Christian to a 5-1 victory over Wesleyan Christian to even the series the best-of-3 state championship series at one game, apiece last week.

In the deciding Game 3, Gibbs started again, going 1.1 innings, to help Metrolina Christian beat Wesleyan Christian, 5-2, to claim the NCISAA 4A state championship, their first in school history.

Gibbs finished the season 9-0 on the mound with 85 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings of work, while boasting 1.60 ERA for Metrolina Christian (29-2).

Reid Heaton, Myers Park golf: The Mustangs’ junior shot a two-day total of 4-over-par 148 (72-76) to finish 24th at the 4A state championships at Pinehurst No. 9 May 13-14.

Heaton, who had two birdies in each round at state, also shot an ever-par 72 to finished seventh at the 4A West Regional at Brushy Mountain Golf Club May 7.

Logan Hill, Charlotte Catholic track: The Cougars’ senior ran a 1:54.29 to win the 4A state title in the 800-meter run at North Carolina A&T University May 17.

Hill, a University of South Carolina commit, also won the 4A West Regional and Southwestern 4A conference titles in the 800-meter run this outdoor season.

Dylan Murphy, Lake Norman lacrosse: The Wildcats’ all-state defender was “all over the field making plays,” according to his coach, as Lake Norman beat Marvin Ridge 13-11 in the 4A state semifinals, May 14, before losing 11-10 in overtime to Green Level in the 4A state championship game at Durham County Stadium May 17.

Murphy is a Queens University commit.

Aiden Ray, Providence Day track: The Chargers’ star performed three personal-bests to win NCISAA Division I state titles in the triple jump (46 feet, 10 3/4 inches), the 110-meter hurdles (14.52) and the 300-meter hurdles (38.80) at Cary Academy May 17-18.

Ray, who was also state runner-up in the long jump (21-10 1/4), helped the Providence Day boys’ track to a state runner-up finish at the same meet.

Joseph Royster, Lake Norman Charter golf: The Knights’ senior shot a two-day total of 143, 1-under par, to finish tied for 10th at the 3A state championship match at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Pinehurst May 13-14.

Royster’s play helped the Lake Norman Charter boys’ golf team to a sixth-place finish at the same match, their best finish as a team ever in the state championships.

Wyatt Smith, Gaston Day track: The Spartans’ senior had personal-best times to win NCISAA Division III state titles in the 400-meter dash (48.40) and the 800 (1:59.01) at Gaston Christian May 17-18.

Smith also led both the 800-meter relay (1:30.41) and 1,600-meter relay (3:29.49) to championships at the same meet.

Smith’s efforts helped the Gaston Day boys’ track team to a team state championship as well.

Gianni Vines, West Cabarrus track: The Wolverines’ senior jumped 6-10 to win the 4A state title in the high jump at North Carolina A&T University May 17.

Vines had a personal-best 6-11 in a West Cabarrus home meet April 10. That jump was also the best in the state this outdoor season.

Tyson Williams, Mallard Creek track: The Mavericks’ senior won the 4A state title in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best, 20.92, at North Carolina A&T University May 17.

Williams also led the 800-meter relay (1:24.81) to a 4A state title, while earning runner-up finishes in both the 100-meter dash (10.46) and 400-meter relay (40.72) at the same meet.

Williams, who earned the 4A state championship’s most outstanding performer honors, also led the Mallard Creek boys’ track team to a 4A state title, its first in nine years.

Rich Wills, Stuart Cramer golf: The Storm senior shot a two-day total of 136, 8-under par, to win the 3A state individual golf championship at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Pinehurst May 13-14.

Wills, a Clemson University signee, had 11 birdies in his two rounds at the state championship.

Wills’ play also helped the Stuart Cramer boys’ golf team to a third-place finish.

Josiah Wrice, Butler track: The Bulldogs’ senior ran the state’s second fastest time ever, 46.25, to finish as 4A state runner-up in the 400-meter dash at North Carolina A&T University May 17.

Wrice, a University of Wisconsin commit, was also the 4A West Regional champion in the 400-meter dash May 11.

