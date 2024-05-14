Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys’ athlete of the week (May 17)

Nominees for The Observer’s boys’ high school athlete of the week for the week of May 13, 2024

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer boys’ high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Evan Boykin, Charlotte Christian track: The Knights’ junior won three CISAA conference titles, taking the 100-meter dash (10.60), the 20- (21.36) and the 400 (49.17) at Charlotte Country Day on May 11.

Boykin also helped the 1,600 relay to a third-place finish in a school-record time of 3:28.09 at the same meet.

Jack DiMenna, Providence tennis: The Panthers’ junior outlasted Green Hope’s Jimin Jung, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, to win the 4A state singles’ championship at the Millbrook Exchange on May 11.

DiMenna also led Providence (14-0 this season) to a 5-1 win over Northern Guilford in the second round of the 4A dual playoffs, by winning his singles’ match, 6-0, 6-1, May 6.

Braden Gritz, Fort Mill soccer: The Yellow Jackets’ senior forward scored four goals in a 5-0 win at J.L. Mann in the 5A Upper State championship on May 7.

Gritz scored a goal in regulation and a goal in penalty kicks as Fort Mill outlasted Stratford (3-0 in penalty kicks after 2-2 tie in regulation) to win the 5A state championship on May 10.

Gritz, a College of Charleston commit, has 26 goals for Fort Mill (16-8-1).

Chase Kiker, Metrolina Christian baseball: The Warriors’ sophomore tossed a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts, allowing just two hits, in a 2-0 win over Christ School in the NCISAA 4A state quarterfinals on May 11. Kiker also hit a solo home run in the game.

For the season, Kiker is 11-1 with 127 strikeouts in 67 innings, while boasting a 0.41 earned-run average (ERA). He also has hit four home runs for Metrolina Christian (26-1) this season.

Gavin Malloy, Hickory Grove track: The Lions’ junior ran a personal-best 4:38.75 to win the Metrolina Athletic conference title in the 1,600 at Metrolina Christian on May 9.

Malloy also won the MAC title in the 800n (2:02.47) and the 1,600 relay, when he ran the opening leg.

Cooper Mizelle, Pine Lake Prep golf: The Pride senior shot an even par 71 to finish third at the 2A West Regional at Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club in Rutherfordton on May 7.

Mizelle, who had five birdies in his round, also led the Pine Lake Prep golf team to a 2A West Regional title the same day.

Joseph Royster, Lake Norman Charter golf: The Knights’ senior shot a 1-over-par 72 to earn co-medalist honors at the 3A Midwest Regional at Sapona Golf, Swim and Tennis Club in Lexington on May 7.

Royster helped the Lake Norman Charter to a 3A Midwest Regional runner-up finish.

Colin Salema, Providence golf: The Panthers’ senior shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the 4A West Regional at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville on May 7.

Salema is a Clemson University commit.

Tejas Sridhar, Lake Norman Charter tennis: The Knights’ sophomore finished his season 18-0 at No. 1 singles after winning 6-0, 6-0 in a second round win over North Lincoln, May 7, and 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 (tiebreaker) in a 5-4 third round loss at West Henderson on May 9.

Sridhar, who also went 22-2 at No. 1 doubles this season, advanced to the 3A state doubles’ semifinals with teammate Charlie Schild at the Burlington Tennis Center, May 11.

The Lake Norman Charter boys’ tennis team finished 19-2 overall this season.

Michael Switzer, Ardrey Kell golf: The Knights’ junior shot a 1-under-par 71, with seven birdies in his round, to finish third at the 4A West Regional at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville on May 7.

Switzer made a birdie on the first playoff hole to send the Ardrey Kell boys’ golf team to the 4A state championships in Pinehurst on May 13-14.

Colden Welsh, Covenant Day track: The Lions’ won CISAA conference championships in the 1,600 (4:22.91) and the 3,200 (9:41.08) at Charlotte Country Day.

Welsh was also on the 1,600 relay that finished fourth.

Tyson Williams, Mallard Creek track: The Mavericks’ senior won 4A West Regional titles in the 100 (10.60) and 200 (personal-best, 21.11) at Palisades High on April 11.

Williams also helped both the 400 relay (41.03) and 800 relay teams (1:25.03) to regional championships at the same meet.

Williams’ efforts helped the Mallard Creek boys’ track team to a 4A West Regional title, beating the field by 61 points.

Thomas Wlazlowski, Cuthbertson track: The Cavaliers’ senior won 4A Midwest Regional titles in both 1,600-meter run (4:21.22) and the 3,200 (9:27.15) at Davie County High on May 11.

Wlazlowski, an Appalachian State commit, was also a part of the 3,200 relay that was regional runner-up.

Cuthbertson finished as 4A Midwest Regional runner-up to Mount Tabor at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 11.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here.