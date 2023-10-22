Vote for the Bucks County area high school football Player of the Week for Week 9

Who had the best high school football performance in the Courier Times/Intelligencer area in Week 9 of the season?

Let us know by casting your vote now for the Football Player of the Week for Week 9.

Voting ends Thursday at 3 p.m.

Bensalem sophomore Aidan Mayfield won the Week 8 Player of the Week poll with 48 percent of the vote followed by Souderton sophomore Tim Meehan at 43 percent.

Here are this week's nominees:

∎ Danny Dyches, Souderton, wide receiver. The senior had 10 catches for 161 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown catch, as the unbeaten Big Red topped Upper Dublin 31-6 to improve to 9-0.

∎ Ed Bittner, Quakertown, running back. The senior scored three rushing touchdowns and added a receiver touchdown in the Panthers' 49-8 win over Harry S. Truman.

∎ Joe Gregoire, Pennridge, wide receiver/defensive back. The senior had six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown and also had an interception in a 17-16 loss to North Penn.

∎ Travis Lavelah, Neshaminy, running back. The senior ran for 170 yards and scored all four touchdowns in Neshaminy's 28-27 win over Central Bucks East.

∎ Chase Myers, Council Rock South, running back. The senior rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-0 victory over Bensalem.

∎ Owen Pinkerton, Central Bucks South, quarterback. The junior ran for 205 yards, scored two touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes in a 40-29 loss to Central Bucks West.

