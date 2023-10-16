Advertisement

Vote for the Bucks County area high school football Player of the Week for Week 8

Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
Who had the best high school football performance in the Courier Times/Intelligencer area in Week 8 of the season?

Let us know by casting your vote now for the Football Player of the Week for Week 8.

Voting ends Thursday at 3 p.m.

Hatboro-Horsham junior Kayden Collazo won the Week 7 Player of the Week poll with 39 percent of the vote followed by Pennridge senior Sam Kuhns at 29 percent.

Here are this week's nominees:

  • Ed Bittner, Quakertown, running back. The senior rushed for three touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 50-7 win over Council Rock North.

  • Ryan Bocklet, North Penn, kicker. The junior converted a 40-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play and also added three extra points in a 24-21 victory over Pennsbury.

  • Kendell Cottrell, Bristol, running back. The senior ran for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-6 triumph over rival Morrisville.

  • Aidan Mayfield, Bensalem, running back. The sophomore rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries in a 52-20 win over Hatboro-Horsham. He also caught a 34-yard TD pass.

  • Conor McFadden, Central Bucks West, wide receiver/defensive back. The senior returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown and also scored a pair of rushing TDs in a 28-0 victory over Pennridge.

  • Tim Meehan, Souderton, defensive back. The sophomore had two interceptions, one on Council Rock South's last possession of the game, in a 7-0 win over the Golden Hawks.

  • Owen Pinkerton, Central Bucks South, quarterback. The junior ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns and also threw a TD pass in a 42-0 victory over Neshaminy.

  • Gavin Sidwar, La Salle High, quarterback. The sophomore threw four touchdown passes, all in the first half, in a 48-0 win over Archbishop Wood.

