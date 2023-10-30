Vote for the Bucks County area high school football Player of the Week for Week 10

Who had the best high school football performance in the Courier Times/Intelligencer area in Week 10 of the season?

Let us know by casting your vote now for the Football Player of the Week for Week 10.

Voting ends Thursday at 3 p.m.

Quakertown senior Ed Bittner won the Week 9 Player of the Week poll with 42 percent of the vote followed by Council Rock South senior Chase Myers with 22 percent.

Here are this week's nominees:

Nuke Beauplan, Bristol, kicker/defensive lineman. The senior converted all nine of his extra-point tries and also had a sack in the Warriors' 63-0 win over Jenkintown.

Nathan Beighley, Pennsbury, quarterback. The senior scored a rushing touchdown and also returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score in the Falcons' 28-24 win over rival Neshaminy.

Liam Gibson, William Tennent, defensive back. The senior had 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss, in a 28-14 victory over Springfield-Montco.

Anthony Leonardi, Central Bucks South, running back. The senior scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one on a 26-yard pass reception, finishing with 142 rushing yards in the Titans' 42-14 win over Pennridge.

Amir Major, North Penn, running back. The senior scored four rushing touchdowns as the Knights topped Abington 35-18 for their fourth straight win.

Vince Micucci, Quakertown, quarterback. The senior ran for a touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass in a 21-17 victory over Upper Dublin.

Shane Myers, Council Rock South, running back. The sophomore scored two touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards on 10 carries in a 55-14 win against Council Rock North.

