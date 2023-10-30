Advertisement

Vote for the Bucks County area high school football Player of the Week for Week 10

Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
·2 min read

Who had the best high school football performance in the Courier Times/Intelligencer area in Week 10 of the season?

Let us know by casting your vote now for the Football Player of the Week for Week 10.

Voting ends Thursday at 3 p.m.

Quakertown senior Ed Bittner won the Week 9 Player of the Week poll with 42 percent of the vote followed by Council Rock South senior Chase Myers with 22 percent.

The Pennsbury marching band performs at halftime during a recent game against Pennridge.
The Pennsbury marching band performs at halftime during a recent game against Pennridge.

Here are this week's nominees:

  • Nuke Beauplan, Bristol, kicker/defensive lineman. The senior converted all nine of his extra-point tries and also had a sack in the Warriors' 63-0 win over Jenkintown.

  • Nathan Beighley, Pennsbury, quarterback. The senior scored a rushing touchdown and also returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score in the Falcons' 28-24 win over rival Neshaminy.

  • Liam Gibson, William Tennent, defensive back. The senior had 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss, in a 28-14 victory over Springfield-Montco.

  • Anthony Leonardi, Central Bucks South, running back. The senior scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one on a 26-yard pass reception, finishing with 142 rushing yards in the Titans' 42-14 win over Pennridge.

  • Amir Major, North Penn, running back. The senior scored four rushing touchdowns as the Knights topped Abington 35-18 for their fourth straight win.

  • Vince Micucci, Quakertown, quarterback. The senior ran for a touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass in a 21-17 victory over Upper Dublin.

  • Shane Myers, Council Rock South, running back. The sophomore scored two touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards on 10 carries in a 55-14 win against Council Rock North.

Take a look: Defensive line making a difference on undefeated Souderton football team

Check it out: Hatboro-Horsham's Jaxson Bumpus finds great way to enjoy Senior Night

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Vote for top high school football performance in Bucks in Week 10