Vote for the Bucks County area football Player of the Week for Week Two of the playoffs

Who had the best high school football performance in the Courier Times/Intelligencer area in the second round of the PIAA playoffs?

Let us know by casting your vote now for the Football Player of the Week for Week 12.

Voting ends Thursday at 3 p.m.

Central Bucks South senior Sean Moskowitz won the Week 11 Player of the Week poll with 50 percent of the vote, followed by Central Bucks West junior Ryan Clemens with 30 percent.

Germantown Academy students cheer on their team during their game against Penn Charter on Saturday.

Here are this week's nominees:

Danny Dyches, Souderton, senior. The wide receiver had 73 receiving yards and caught a 24-yard touchdown pass in a 34-17 loss to Downingtown West in a PIAA District One Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game.

Corey Moore, Central Bucks South, senior. The running back ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-19 win over Spring-Ford in a PIAA District One Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game.

Jovan Rivera, Morrisville, sophomore. The wide receiver had 65 receiving yards and scored the lone touchdown for the Bulldogs in a 47-6 loss to Lackawanna Trail in the PIAA District One/Two Class A Regional.

Xavier Stearn, Germantown Academy, sophomore. The quarterback threw for 323 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 35-14 loss to Penn Charter.

Cooper Taylor, Central Bucks West, senior. The quarterback/defensive back scored all four touchdowns, ran for 182 yards on 22 carries, had an interception and blocked an extra point in overtime in the Bucks' 28-27 win over Garnet Valley in a District One Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game.

