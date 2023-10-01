Vote: Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week poll for Week 5

Welcome to the Week 5 MyCentralJersey.com’s Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week poll after an exciting weekend of action.

Please note that the votes don't always show up immediately. There are lags for the votes to register and a winner isn't declared until hours after the poll closes.

Additionally, only players from winning teams are eligible and players who have won in previous weeks are ineligible.

More: Football live scoreboard, Big Central Conference coverage links: Week 5

More: Football Player of the Week: Hillsborough’s Tyler Van Cleef takes the Week 4 award

IF POLL DOESN’T SHOW, PLEASE REFRESH THIS PAGE

Owen Chait, Governor Livingston

The senior helped the Highlanders (5-1) win their fifth-straight game with a 25-6 win over South Plainfield in a key United Silver meeting. The running back/linebacker rushed for 156 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown and added 10 tackles (5 solo, 3 1/2 TFL).

John John DeSarno, Dayton

The junior quarterback played a pivotal role in the Bulldogs’ exciting 20-18 win over Highland Park for its first victory of the season. He finished 7-of-13 for 138 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score. He connected with Brandon Bernkopf for a 60-yard scored with 4:27 left for the winning touchdown.

Jax Jarvis, Middlesex

The junior running back/defensive back did it all in a 45-0 win over Belvidere. He threw a 30-yard touchdown pass, caught a 61-yard TD, ran in a score and returned an interception 40 yards for another six points.

Brandon Kurzeja, Voorhees

The Vikings won their second-straight game with Kurzeja leading the way. Senior running back/linebacker rushed for three touchdowns (10-63) and recovered a fumble and had a tackle for a loss in Voorhees’ 39-6 win over South River.

Ajani Phillips, Roselle

The senior lifted Roselle to a 21-14 win over Metuchen for its first victory of the year. Phillips gobbled up 186 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns, including one on a 69-yard run and had three tackles at linebacker.

De’Shaun Stephens, Piscataway

Stephens had some big plays in the Chiefs’ 28-7 win over Old Bridge. The senior returned an interception for a 70-yard touchdown and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass. He also recorded five tackles as a defensive back.

Jakir Thomas, Carteret

The junior continued his strong season by rushing for 154 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Ramblers’ 46-7 win over J.P. Stevens. He added five tackles on defense.

John Wargo, Phillipsburg

The senior rushed for 143 yards on 14 carries and rambled for a 38-yard TD with 2:31 left to help seal a 21-14 win over Hunterdon Central. He also caught a 10-yard TD pass and had four tackles and a sack at linebacker.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ football: Big Central Player of the Week ballot for Week 5