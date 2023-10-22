Vote: Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week poll for Week 8

Welcome to the Week 8 MyCentralJersey.com’s Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week poll after an exciting slate of action.

Additionally, only players from winning teams are eligible and players who have won in previous weeks are ineligible.

Matt Flood, Metuchen

The senior did a little of everything as the Bulldogs beat Dayton 35-0 for their second-straight shutout victory. Flood rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown and blocked a punt, intercepted a pass and had two solo tackles.

Jaeden Jones, Colonia

The senior quarterback/safety had another prolific game in Colonia’s key 35-7 win over Rahway that clinched a playoff berth. Jones accounted for five touchdowns and rushed for 238 yards on 21 carries (3 TDs) and threw for 157 yards and two scores. He also made 10 tackles (6 solo).

Jack Joyce, St. Thomas Aquinas

Jack Joyce continued his outstanding kicking season by scoring 12 points in the Trojans’ 48-8 win over Edison. The senior went 6-for-6 in extra points and kicked field goals of 23 and 40 yards.

Trey Lazar, Spotswood

The senior not only had a good game at quarterback and safety, but his 59-yard kickoff return late in the fourth quarter helped set up the winning score in the Chargers’ 22-14 win over J.P. Stevens. He finished with six tackles and rushed for a touchdown.

Chiekezie Ogbuewu, Dunellen

Prolific is an understatement when it comes to Ogbuewu. The senior exploded for 314 rushing yards on 34 carries with five touchdowns as the Destroyers locked up a playoff berth with a 34-28 win over Brearley. He’s rushed for 1,542 yards on 149 carries in seven games with 20 touchdowns for the season.

Brandon Puryear, Roselle

The junior quarterback/defense back helped the Rams stay hot with a 35-0 win over Belvidere for their fourth-straight victory. He threw two touchdown passes and had 112 yards in the air and grabbed an interception.

Josh Rodriguez, Somerville

The junior set the tone in the Pioneers’ 42-14 win over South Brunswick by taking the opening kickoff and racing 85 yards for a touchdown. He later caught a 60-yard touchdown pass and had three catches for 82 yards.

Jakob Saus, Hunterdon Central

It was simple – give Saus the ball and let him go. The senior rambled for 301 rushing yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns in the Red Devils’ 32-6 win over Perth Amboy. He now has 1,201 yards on the season and 14 touchdowns.

Michael Schmelzer Jr., Montgomery

The senior quarterback helped Montgomery rally from a 21-0 second-quarter deficit to force overtime in a 42-42 tie against Linden. Games in a tie if teams are still even after each team has had their three overtime possessions. He completed 12-of-25 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns, adding a rushing score in the thriller.

