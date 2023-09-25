Vote: Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week poll for Week 4

Welcome to the Week 4 MyCentralJersey.com’s Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week poll after an exciting slate of games.

Derek Anderson, Woodbridge

Anderson produced a good all-around game in Woodbridge’s big 42-7 win over township rival Colona. The junior quarterback threw a touchdown pass, ran in a score and returned an interception for a TD.

Kyle Blew, Belvidere

The junior helped the County Seaters snap a 13-game losing streak with a 19-7 win over Metuchen. The quarterback/defensive back rushed for a team-high 55 yards on 13 carries with a 2-yard score and threw a touchdown pass. He chipped in six tackles on defense.

David Brothers, Bernards

The Mountaineers had another incredible defensive effort in a 30-0 win over Delaware Valley to improve to 5-0. Brothers, a senior defensive end, was right in the middle of the action with nine tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Matt Davino, Montgomery

The Cougars earned the program’s 100th career win by beating Hamilton West 27-8. The senior receiver played a big part, hauling in eight passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Michael Schmelzer.

Logan Fotiadis, Monroe

The junior was all over the field in the Falcons’ 37-7 win over New Brunswick. He caught seven passes for 92 yards and scored three times. He added eight tackles from his linebacker position.

Talibi Kaba, Hillside

The junior bolted for 201 rushing yards on 15 carries with a touchdown as the Comets beat New Providence 35-15 for their third-straight win. Kaba has now rushed for over 100 yards in three consecutive games.

Ryan Olivo, Ridge

The senior quarterback delivered in the Red Devils’ huge 41-13 win over previously undefeated Hunterdon Central. Olivo completed 8-of-12 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns and rushed in another score.

Patrick Smith, South Plainfield

The senior added to his terrific season by rushing for 155 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns as the Tigers topped J.P. Stevens 47-19. Smith has 1,051 all-purpose yards and 733 rushing yards for the season.

Tyler Van Cleef, Hillsborough

The senior safety notched 15 tackles, including two for a loss, and one coming on fourth down to help Hillsborough to the Sunday upset of Phillipsburg, 14-13 at Rutgers. Van Cleef, who was also tossed a 2-point conversion pass as the holder on a fake PAT, defended four passes as part of a near-shutdown effort from the Boro secondary that held the potent Stateliners offense to under 100 yards.

