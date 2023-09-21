Vote: Who is the best running back in the Battle Creek area?

BATTLE CREEK - The B.O.B. is back and better than ever.

The Best of Battle Creek series in the Enquirer is back for another year and again will include all the teams in the area.

Each week throughout the fall, we are going to ask, "Who is the Best of Battle Creek?" as we look at each position in football among the city/area high school teams.

Nominations for each position have come from the city/area coaches with a little information on each player. It will be a tougher list to make this year as we expand the field, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer readers to decide who is the B.O.B.?

Each week we will give readers choices and open our online poll for voting, with a winner decided by the following Monday.

Lakeview senior Jake Kucharczyk hands the ball off to senior Zach Kucharczyk during the season opening game against Harper Creek at Lakeview High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Next up are the running backs on the city/area football teams.

VOTE HERE: Who is the top high school running back in the Battle Creek area?

Or, scroll down to the bottom of the story for online poll

Here are the nominations:

Harper Creek senior Bronson Carpenter.

School: Harper Creek

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: Injured much of last year, Bronson Carpenter has had a big senior year already with over 700 yards rushing in four games, including 213 yards in a win over Marshall. Good enough speed to score when he gets to the open field and explosive enough to lower his shoulder in an attempt to break through the line.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

After a lost season, Harper Creek star back Bronson Carpenter making up for lost time

Pennfield senior Kaidan Guthrie.

Kaidan Guthrie

School: Pennfield

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: A returning starter for a young Pennfield team, Kaidan Guthrie has had a great start to his senior season with over a 100 all-purpose yards in three of the four games. The only time he missed that mark was when he was injured and left Game 4 after three plays. Guthrie was All-City as a junior and is a hard-charging runner with good vision.

Lakeview senior Zach Kucharczyk.

Zach Kucharczyk

School: Lakeview

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: Despite being injured much of last year, Zach Kucharczyk has been a force at running back throughout his time at Lakeview. Part of a dangerous running attack with his twin brother Jake Kucahrczyk, who plays quarterback for the Spartans, Zach leads Lakeview in rushing this season and had a breakout game in Week 4 with three touchdowns and 194 yards.

St. Philip's Brady Lightfoot.

Brady Lightfoot

School: St. Philip

Class: Junior

Why he is on the list: A dynamic runner and a go-to player on a small roster playing 8-player football, Brady Lightfoot is a crucial part of the St. Philip offense as a runner and a blocker. Lightfoot is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has nearly 300 yards on the ground through four games with three touchdowns. He is also a weapon in the passing game with 12 catches and a score.

Landon Bennett

School: Athens

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: A record-breaking back at the 8-player football level, Landon Bennett had a huge junior season. Bennett led the rushing attack as he had 1,022 yards on 73 carries, for an average of 14 yards per carry, with 17 total touchdowns. Last year, Bennett broke a state record with four punt returns for a touchdown, while tying the school record with seven touchdowns in a game.

John Klimp

John Klimp

School: Galesburg-Augusta

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: A standout two-way player for a Galesburg-Augusta team that went 3-5 last year, Klimp had a breakout junior year to lead the team in rushing and tackles. The all-league pick had 865 yards rushing with six touchdowns in eight games and added two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Through four games this season, Klimp has 519 yards already with five touchdowns.

Marshall senior Jack Minor.

Jack Minor

School: Marshall

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: A fast riser on the offensive side of the ball, Jack Minor is hoping to have a breakout season at running back for Marshall in 2023. After getting only a handful of carries as a junior, Minor had the kind of summer that forced the Marshall coaches to decide he was going to do the heavy lifting in the running game this season for the Redhawks.

Luke Lawrence

Luke Lawrence

School: Climax-Scotts

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: Luke Lawrence is the go-to back for a state-ranked Climax-Scotts team with nearly 500 yards rushing and nine touchdowns already this week through four games. As the Panthers have a running back by committee offensive attack, Lawrence leads the team in carries and has thrived in the C-S 8-player running attack.

Andrew Shepard

Andrew Shepard

School: Maple Valley

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: Off to a hot start for the 2023 season, Andrew Shepard has been the top choice in the running game for Maple Valley in 8-player football action. Already with 596 yards and 10 touchdowns through four games, Shepard is a workhorse for the Lions and averaging 7.5 yards a carry.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Who is the top quarterback in high school football in the area?

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on X/Twitter @billbroderick.

Unable to view the poll? Try refreshing your browser. Or CLICK HERE

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Vote: Who is the best running back in the Battle Creek area?