Vote: Who is the best receiver/tight end in the Battle Creek area?

BATTLE CREEK - The B.O.B. is back and better than ever.

The Best of Battle Creek series in the Enquirer is back for another year and again will include all the teams in the area.

Each week throughout the fall, we are going to ask, "Who is the Best of Battle Creek?" as we look at each position in football among the city/area high school teams.

Nominations for each position have come from the city/area coaches with a little information on each player. It will be a tougher list to make this year as we expand the field, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer readers to decide who is the B.O.B.?

Each week we will give readers choices and open our online poll for voting, with a winner decided by the following Monday.

Next up are the receivers/tight ends on the city/area football teams.

Here are the nominations:

Davis Barr

School: Lakeview

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: Having a breakout year in Lakeview's new pass-friendly offense, Davis Barr has put up big numbers to start his senior season. With 30 catches through five games, Barr has 605 yards and seven touchdowns as the 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver is a tough matchups for opposing defenses.

Miles Shannon

School: Climax-Scotts

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: As a 6-foot-7 standout athlete playing receiver, Miles Shannon has earned the notice of coaches at the next level, despite being in a mostly run-heavy offense for state-ranked Climax-Scotts. With visits scheduled this fall at Saginaw Valley State University and Central Michigan University, Shannon is also among the best high jumpers in the state and runs a 4.69 40 yard dash.

Isaiah Adams

School: Pennfield

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: With the ability to play all over the field, Isaiah Adams has been a key part of the Pennfield offense from his receiver position in the early going this season. One of the best athletes on the team, Adams has also lined up at quarterback and at running back for the Panthers and is a standout two-way player, with next-level skills at the defensive back position as well.

Elliott Dodds

School: Marshall

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: A playmaker in the Marshall spread offense, Elliott Dodds has been the main receiver in the Redhawks passing game. An athletic pass catcher who can get separation, Dodds will often get the ball in the flat in space on receiver screens and eat up yards against opposing defenses.

Nate Rapelje

School: St. Philip

Class: Junior

Why he is on the list: The most consistent receiver on the St. Philip team as he is used in the slot in the Tigers' spread offense, as well as out of the backfield. With nearly 300 yards receiving and seven touchdowns, Nate Rapelje is a key weapon for the 8-player football squad.

Brayden Bess

School: Harper Creek

Class: Junior

Why he is on the list: Already a two-year starter and a captain as a junior, Brayden Bess brings a good mix of size and athletic ability to the tight end position for Harper Creek. As a tenacious blocker, he is key to the Beavers' strong running game and has also showed the ability to get open and make big catches.

Rick Austin

School: Union City

Class: Junior

Why he is on the list: A key offensive weapon for the defending champs in the Big Eight, Rick Austin has come up big for the Chargers this year as they sit in first place once again. Making defenses adjust to him, he makes plays each week with nearly 300 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on the season, getting use in the passing game and the running game.

Camden Carpenter

School: Maple Valley

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: A big part of a Maple Valley team that has started the season undefeated and now is ranked No. 8 in 8-player Division 1 football in the newest Associated Press poll, Camden Carpenter is the go-to receiver for the Lions. In a run-heavy offense, Carpenter is a key blocker in the 8-player scheme, but when the ball has to come out in the passing game, he has come up with 143 yards receiving with two scores.

