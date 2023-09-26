Vote for the best high school football performance of Week 5 in Bucks County area

Week 5 of high school football produced some more terrific performances all over the Courier Times/Intelligencer area.

Who do you think turned in the best one?

Cast your vote now for the Football Player of the Week for the fifth weekend of the season.

Voting ends at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Morrisville's Raymond Holman won the Week 4 Player of the Week poll with 38.6 percent of the vote, while Germantown Academy's George Arendt finished a close second at 36.5 percent.

Here are this week's candidates:

∎ Jacahi Streeter, Lansdale Catholic. The junior running back carried 13 times for 165 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 44 and 33 yards in a 25-19 Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division loss to Conwell-Egan.

∎ Carter Clee, Neshaminy. The sophomore running back ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns (4, 3 yards) in a 38-22 Suburban One League National Conference victory over Abington.

∎ Kendell Cottrell, Bristol. The junior running back rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown, in addition to returning a kickoff 80 yards for a score, in the Warriors' 52-21 non-league loss to Pennington School.

Quakertown senior overcomes cancer: As child to start in football for Panthers

∎ Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East. The senior tight end, a Penn commit, had 99 receiving yards on seven catches from senior quarterback Dan Voglesong and scored the Patriots' lone TD from 7 yards out in the second overtime of an 18-17 SOL National win against Pennridge.

∎ Stephen Cosenza, William Tennent. The senior receiver had four catches for 88 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown and diving 31-yard grab from sophomore quarterback Derrek Guenther, in a 35-13 non-league loss to Father Judge.

∎ Nate Szydlik, Council Rock South. The sophomore linebacker forced a fumble with less than 20 seconds remaining and Quakertown on the CR South 20-yard line. Senior defensive back Wesley Waninger recovered it to seal a 20-17 SOL Continental victory for the 4-1 Golden Hawks. Szydlik also had another sack in the game.

Wesley Waninger of ⁦@CRSFootball⁩ recovers a fumble with less than 20 seconds left at the 20-yard line and ⁦@CRSsports⁩ defeats ⁦@QPantherFB⁩ 20-17. ⁦@HSGameOn⁩ pic.twitter.com/dSU74kNNQh — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) September 23, 2023

∎ Will Scibona, Council Rock North. The senior running back caught a pair of touchdown passes, including the deciding score, as CR North outlasted Bensalem 20-14 for its first win of the season.

∎ Ryan Sadowski, Souderton. The senior running back scored three rushing touchdowns in the 5-0 Big Red's 49-21 victory over Harry S. Truman, filling in some at quarterback in the second half.

∎ AJ Towsen, Germantown Academy. The junior receiver had eight catches for 126 yards and two TDs (4 and 21 yards) on passes from sophomore QB Xavier Stearn in the 4-0 Patriots' 24-10 win against Blair Academy. Towsen has 25 receptions for 398 yards and six scores in four games this season.

