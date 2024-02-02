Vote: Who is the best forward/center in boys basketball in Battle Creek area?

BATTLE CREEK - The B.O.B. is hitting the court.

The Best Of Battle Creek series in the Enquirer is being expanded this year to include the top players on basketball courts throughout the area.

Each week, throughout the winter, we are going to ask, "Who is the Best Of Battle Creek?" as we look at each position in basketball among the city/area high school teams.

Marshall's Austin Burns and Lakeview junior Bradyn McGill jump for tipoff during a game at Lakeview High School on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Nominations for each position have come from the city/area coaches with a little information on each player. It will be a tougher list to make this year as we expand the field to city and area teams, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer readers to decide who is the B.O.B.

Each week we will give readers choices and open our online poll for voting, with a winner decided by the following Tuesday.

Next are the power forwards/centers for the city/area boys basketball teams:

Power Forwards

Brayden Bess

Brayden Bess

School: Harper Creek

Class: Junior

Why he is the best power forward in the city/area: Despite being undersized at the position, Brayden Bess shows relentless effort throughout the game and is a plus for the Beavers on defense and on the glass. His ability to shoot from the outside is also a key to the offense in the half court for Harper Creek.

Austin Burns

Austin Burns

School: Marshall

Class: Junior

Why he is the best power forward in the city/area: Playing both power forward and center at times, Austin Burns brings size and athletic ability to the paint for Marshall. The junior is averaging 14.8 points per game and 7.1 rebounds and is a top defensive piece for the Redhawks with his ability to change shots and block shots.

Lincoln Dzwik

Lincoln Dzwik

School: St. Philip

Class: Sophomore

Why he is the best power forward in the city/area: A key part of the future for St. Philip as a returning sophomore on a young team, Lincoln Dzwik is an energy guy for the Tigers and a key defensive presence in the paint as he is second on the team in rebounds and first in blocked shots.

Josh Harris

Josh Harris

School: Battle Creek Central

Class: Senior

Why he is the best power forward in the city/area ; As the lone returning starter from Battle Creek Central's district championship team from a year ago, Josh Harris has become a needed leader on a young team that is going through growing pains this year. His ability to drive and score in the paint, as well as rebound against players taller than him has been important for the Bearcats.

Nic Mock

Nic Mock

School: Colon

Class: Junior

Why he is the best power forward in the city/area: A versatile player that can score from anywhere on the court, Dominick Mock is most efficient in the paint as he averages nearly a double-double with 14.7 points per game and 9.5 rebounds.

Van Thang

Van Thang

School: Calhoun Christian

Class: Senior

Why he is the best power forward in the city/area: A leader on and off the court and team captain for Calhoun Christian. Can be counted on for consistent scoring and rebounding at 7.7 points per game and 7.2 rebounds, but has also taken a bigger role in ball handling and playmaking this season with 2.8 assists.

Centers

Carter Dzwik

Carter Dzwik

School: St. Philip

Class: Sophomore

Why he is the best center in the city/area: With the ability to play power forward, center or even a hybrid as a 'point forward', Carter Dzwik is a returning starter as a sophomore. With a nose for the ball and a physical force, he is second on the team in scoring and leads the team in rebounding.

Johnathan Lake

Johnathan Lake

School: Pennfield

Class: Sophomore

Why he is the best center in the city/area: Bringing good size and good feet to his play in the paint, Johnathan Lake is a big part of Pennfield's future as a starting sophomore as he gives the Panthers the ability to play inside-out on offense. With 11.3 points per game and 8.8 rebounds, he has four double-doubles on the season.

Bradyn McGill

School: Lakeview

Class: Junior

Why he is the best center in the city/area: With an expanded role as a first-time starter as a junior, Bradyn McGill has shown improvement throughout the season. At 6-foot-6, his size is a big asset for Lakeview on defense as he patrols the paint as one of the team's top rebounders.

Camden Smith

Camden Smith

School: Calhoun Christian

Class: Senior

Why he is the best center in the city/area: Camden Smith has been the leading rebounder and rim protector for Calhoun Christian all season, holding his own against, usually, far taller opponents, averaging a double-double. The senior is averaging 11.7 points per game and 10.6 rebounds.

