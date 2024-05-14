Vote for the Austin-area girls high school athlete of the week

Vandegrift's Danica Lundgren hits out of the bunker during the final day of the Class 6A girls UIL state golf tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown on May 7.

It's time to make your choice for the Covert Chevrolet Bastrop Austin-Area Girls Athlete of the Week for May 6-11. Liberty Hill softball player Makayla Mendoza was voted the top girls athlete of the week for April 29 through May 4.

This week's list is made up of three softball players who led their teams to win in the state playoffs, a doubles team that qualified for the state tournament and a golfer who won an individual and team state championship.

High School Athlete of the Week polls

Avery Barnard, Leander softball

Barnard had three hits, two RBIs and scored a run in the Lions' two-game sweep of Hays in their Class 5A regional quarterfinal series. Leander won 3-1 and 3-1. Leander advanced to this week's regional semifinals.

Karis Ginn, Thorndale softball

Ginn pitched a complete game, allowing three hits as Thorndale beat district rival Thrall 5-1 in their Class 2A regional quarterfinal series, helping the Bulldogs advance to the regional semifinals.

Simry Jacob/Janya Tellabati, Westwood tennis

Jacob and Tellabati won their Class 6A regional doubles title, beating Warriors teammates Dana Kardonik and Anwi Duduka in the finals. Both teams advanced to this week's UIL state tennis tournament.

Juliana Rodriguez, Lake Travis softball

Rodriguez pitched Lake Travis to a 2-1 win over district rival Bowie in their one-game Class 6A regional quarterfinal series, allowing only six hits in eight innings.

Swetha Satish, Vandegrift golf

Satish captured the girls Class 6A state golf championship after shooting 6-under par, also leading the Vipers to their second straight team state title.

Vote before Friday's 4 p.m. deadline. Click on the image below to make your selection.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Vote for the Austin-area girls high school athlete of the week