Vote for the Austin-area girls high school athlete of the week
It's time to make your choice for the Covert Chevrolet Bastrop Austin-Area Girls Athlete of the Week for May 13-18. Vandegrift golfer Swetha Satish was voted the top girls athlete of the week for May 6-11.
This week's list is made up of two softball players and a pair of doubles teams and a singles player who competed at the UIL state tennis tournament.
Anwi Duduka/Dana Kardonik, Westwood tennis
Duduka and Kardonik captured the silver medal at the UIL Class 6A girls doubles state tournament, falling in the finals to Allen's Chelsie Son and Saheba Singh 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
Aubri Ettinger, Liberty Hill softball
Ettinger pitched both wins as the Panthers defeated Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 11-6 in Game 1 and 4-1 in the decisive Game 3 of their regional semifinal series, advancing to this week's Region IV-5A finals.
Rylee Michna, Taylor tennis
Michna won the UIL Class 4A girls singles championship by defeating Aracely Salinas of Corpus Christi West Oso 6-2, 6-2 in the championship match.
Tatum Salinas/Alyssa Van Zandt, Burnet tennis
Salinas and Van Zandt placed second in girls doubles at the Class 4A state tournament, falling 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the finals to Canyon Randall's Kynlee Craddock and Gabriella DiShong.
Carina Stout, Hyde Park softball
Stout had two hits as the Panthers lost in the TAPPS state softball tournament semifinals.
Vote before Friday's 4 p.m. deadline. Click on the image below to make your selection.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Vote for the Austin-area girls high school athlete of the week