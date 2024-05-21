Vote for the Austin-area girls high school athlete of the week

Vista Ridge first baseman Mikala Ham records a putout of Round Rock's Jalyn Templeton during their district game on April 18.

It's time to make your choice for the Covert Chevrolet Bastrop Austin-Area Girls Athlete of the Week for May 13-18. Vandegrift golfer Swetha Satish was voted the top girls athlete of the week for May 6-11.

This week's list is made up of two softball players and a pair of doubles teams and a singles player who competed at the UIL state tennis tournament.

Anwi Duduka/Dana Kardonik, Westwood tennis

Duduka and Kardonik captured the silver medal at the UIL Class 6A girls doubles state tournament, falling in the finals to Allen's Chelsie Son and Saheba Singh 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Aubri Ettinger, Liberty Hill softball

Ettinger pitched both wins as the Panthers defeated Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 11-6 in Game 1 and 4-1 in the decisive Game 3 of their regional semifinal series, advancing to this week's Region IV-5A finals.

Rylee Michna, Taylor tennis

Michna won the UIL Class 4A girls singles championship by defeating Aracely Salinas of Corpus Christi West Oso 6-2, 6-2 in the championship match.

Tatum Salinas/Alyssa Van Zandt, Burnet tennis

Salinas and Van Zandt placed second in girls doubles at the Class 4A state tournament, falling 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the finals to Canyon Randall's Kynlee Craddock and Gabriella DiShong.

Carina Stout, Hyde Park softball

Stout had two hits as the Panthers lost in the TAPPS state softball tournament semifinals.

Vote before Friday's 4 p.m. deadline. Click on the image below to make your selection.

